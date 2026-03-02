Record number of peregrine falcons counted in Allegheny County

In the early 1960s, the peregrine falcon population declined so sharply that the raptors weren't even nesting in Pennsylvania. But now, the National Aviary says a record number have been counted in Allegheny County.

The National Aviary says six peregrine falcons were recorded in the county during the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The nation's longest-running citizen science project collects data on bird populations for ornithologists, the aviary says. It also plays a role in guiding conservation action, like what was needed to bring peregrine falcons back from the brink of extinction.

Because of the use of DDT, peregrine falcons were no longer nesting in the state of Pennsylvania by the early 1960s, the aviary said. But after the harmful pesticide, which negatively affects reproduction rates in birds, was banned in 1972, conservation efforts have helped the peregrine falcon rebound. It was removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999 and Pennsylvania's list in 2021.

The record number of peregrine falcons in Allegheny County is thanks in part to the nest on top of Pitt's Cathedral of Learning in Oakland. For the past two years, biologists with the Pennsylvania Game Commission have banded chicks born in the nest. Three were banded last year, and two the year before that.

People can watch Carla and Ecco raise their family in the nest on a livestream camera run by the National Aviary. Carla laid her first egg of the breeding season on March 16 last year, so the aviary says the start of another season isn't too far away.