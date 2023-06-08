Peregrine falcon fledglings get their leg bands at the Pa. Capitol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pair of Peregrine falcons got their first leg bands at the state's Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday.

The falcons were born in the nest on top of the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg where the DEP is located.

The leg bands will help researchers identify the falcons when they fledge from the nest.

Wildlife banders in the Eastern United States all share information -- so if a Peregrine from Pa. pops up in Nova Scotia, they'll still be able to identify it.

The banding doesn't hurt the birds, even though they're not exactly happy about it.

The fledglings also got a veterinary checkup and they're in good health.