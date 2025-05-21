3 peregrine falcon chicks banded at Pitt's Cathedral of Learning

The three peregrine falcon chicks born in the nest on Pitt's Cathedral of Learning were banded on Wednesday, helping scientists study the species that was considered endangered in Pennsylvania for decades.

Patricia Barber, an endangered bird biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, climbed the Cathedral of Learning's ledge to take the three chicks from their nest and place small, lightweight bands with identifying numbers on their legs.

Viewers of the National Aviary's FalconCam have been watching Carla and Ecco's chicks since they hatched at the end of April. While Ecco has been at the Cathedral of Learning since 2020, Carla first appeared in 2023, and the couple had their first brood last year. Those two chicks were also banded a year ago to the day.

Peregrine falcons were formerly endangered in Pennsylvania because of the use of the agricultural pesticide DDT. Banding the chicks helps scientists study the behavior of falcons while determining the current status of their populations.

(Photo: Mike Faix)

"The Peregrine Falcon was removed from our state's threatened and endangered species list in 2021 after more than 40 years and yet we continue banding at the Cathedral of Learning nest for the immense educational value it provides," Barber said.

Barber said Oakland residents can see the peregrine falcons soaring overhead, and thanks to the National Aviary's FalconCam, more people are interested.

"The more information we can track and share, the more invested in the well-being of all birds these audiences become," Barber said.

After successfully banding the chicks two years in a row, the National Aviary says it's excited to see what comes next year.

"What another important day for the birding community!" National Aviary ornithologist Robert Mulvihill said. "We (at the National Aviary) are greatly moved by this additional opportunity to orchestrate the banding of THREE additional Peregrine Falcon chicks. Banding is so vital to the continued plight of the Peregrine Falcon species. The data we receive from this banding will help us continue to track the bird's movements, survival rate, mating history, and other aspects of biology that make our job that much easier."