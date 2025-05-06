Here's what Pennsylvania residents need to know ahead of Wednesday's Real ID deadline

Real ID enforcement starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Wednesday, May 7, will be the first day the Transportation Security Administration will require the use of Real IDs or other acceptable forms to get on planes.

What's being told to travelers right now is they won't be turned away from a TSA checkpoint if they don't have a Real ID, but travelers should plan for a little bit of extra time during this transitional period.

Why do I need a Real ID?

Travelers will need a Real ID or another acceptable alternative approved by the Transportation Security Administration to board domestic flights and enter military installations and certain federal facilities.

Real ID in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh International Airport says its crews are prepared for Wednesday

"We want to make sure people are in the correct lines. We want to make sure people are aware of what they need to have, what IDs they need to have," said Bob Kerlik, the director of public affairs for the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

According to the TSA, 81% of people in recent weeks have had their Real ID or an acceptable form of ID at checkpoints. They are hoping not to have many delays for travelers with the law going into effect.

"We really don't expect there to be too many inconveniences at the checkpoint for the most part," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

What if I don't have a Real ID in Pennsylvania?

If you don't have any accepted ID, you will still get through for the time being, but you may be subject to more screening and will be told your ID is not compliant.

It is recommended that travelers give themselves an extra 15 to 30 minutes more than they normally budget for getting to their gate.

Pittsburgh International Airport plans to have people out to remind people about the change.

"There will be a lot of folks who are maybe unsure as to what they need to do when they go through that, so we want to make sure everybody's aware and people are arriving at the airport with plenty of time," Kerlick said.

There's no timeline yet on when this grace period will end.