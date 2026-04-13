Pennsylvania Turnpike to text drivers about unpaid tolls

In a few weeks, drivers will start getting text messages about unpaid tolls, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike says it won't be a scam. It's part of a six-month pilot program to get in contact with drivers.

It's a shock to a lot of toll-by-plate and E-ZPass customers because such text messages are perceived as scams. But now the Pennsylvania Turnpike says it's going to be adding this tool to its arsenal to communicate more with customers.

Officials have approved a six-month pilot program to remind drivers to pay up before bills go to collections. The turnpike says it's just another way to get in contact with drivers. Invoices will still be sent by mail.

Dick Hamilton, who lives in New Castle and has an E-ZPass, isn't all the way on board with the new approach.

"It's just, unfortunately, the way that the world is today, you don't know if it's real or if it's not and most people just ignore it," Hamilton said.

For years, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has warned drivers not to take the bait from phishing messages about EZ-Pass and toll violations. People who get a text asking for payment should verify it directly with the source, the Better Business Bureau says.

You can do that by checking your E-ZPass account or the PA Toll Pay app. You can also call the toll-by-plate customer center.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says it's still flushing out the details, and more information will be released soon. Text messages will start going out this summer.