Pennsylvania Turnpike open road tolling construction makes its way to Pittsburgh area

As Pennsylvania Turnpike switches to open road tolling, here's what drivers should know

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says drivers could see delays as open road tolling starts making its way to the Pittsburgh area.

Two areas along the turnpike will be impacted by construction in the coming weeks. Crews will start building gantries, which will collect tolls while cars drive beneath them at normal highway speed — no traditional toll plazas or tollbooths required.

The switch to open road tolling began in January on the eastern part of the state. It's expected to launch in western Pennsylvania in 2027, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says.

There will be intermittent 30-minute traffic stoppages so crews can put up the toll gantries. During the stoppages, speed will be restricted to 15-20 mph.

The work will take place between the Donegal and Somerset interchanges on March 20 and March 21 from midnight to 5 a.m. Work will happen between the Gateway and New Castle interchanges on March 30 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Turnpike Commission says equipment on the gantries and in the road processes EZ-Pass and toll by plate transactions, allowing drivers to keep moving.

"ORT eliminates the confusion and lane switching associated with traditional, stop-and-go tolling. Removal of toll booths eliminates obstacles, increases sight lines for customers and ultimately reduces stress and distractions when entering and exiting the system," the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said in a press release.

The Turnpike Commission also said open road tolling allows for the addition of new access points at a significantly lower cost, helping spur economic development.