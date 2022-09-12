Pennsylvania Turnpike charging full speed ahead with solar energy production plans
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike is charging ahead with its plans on jumping into solar energy production.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the agency is awaiting an occupancy permit to open a solar field at a maintenance facility near Jeannette.
It will be the first of a series of solar facilities planned across the state, including in New Stanton and Penn Township.
The long-term goal is to use solar-generated power to electrify portions of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel.
