Pennsylvania Turnpike charging full speed ahead with solar energy production plans

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike is charging ahead with its plans on jumping into solar energy production. 

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the agency is awaiting an occupancy permit to open a solar field at a maintenance facility near Jeannette. 

It will be the first of a series of solar facilities planned across the state, including in New Stanton and Penn Township. 

The long-term goal is to use solar-generated power to electrify portions of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:28 AM

