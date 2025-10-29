Pennsylvania Treasury department hosting unclaimed property auction

Pennsylvania's Treasury department is hosting an unclaimed property auction that will feature items like jewelry, coins, and collectibles.

State treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the plans for the auction, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday online.

The auction will feature more than 6,000 items that were previously kept in the Treasury's vault.

"I'm excited about this week's auction and for Pennsylvanians to see some of the unique items from Treasury's vault," Treasurer Garrity said. "With support from our auctioneer partners, Pook & Pook, these auctions are a great opportunity to release some very interesting items."

Items of interest available in the auction include a large collection of stock certificates, various diamond rings, and silver American coins.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that the next auction of unclaimed property from the Treasury Department will take place this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 29 and 30 and will feature jewelry, coins and collectibles. Pennsylvania Treasury Department

Before items are auctioned off, the treasury says they try and find the rightful owners of property for at least three years.

"Our team works diligently to identify the owners of unclaimed property and return it to them, but sometimes, we must make room for incoming items in our vault by auctioning items," said Treasurer Garrity. "The proceeds from any item sold remain available for a rightful owner to claim no matter how much time passes."

People interested in viewing auction items or placing bids can do so online.