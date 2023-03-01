Pennsylvania to end expanded SNAP benefits today

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - At a time when inflation remains high and prices at the grocery store are affecting all of us, there's now a new concern for around 2 million Pennsylvanians - expanded SNAP benefits end today.

Today, Pennsylvania joins another 31 states that will end the extra benefits.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people received an additional SNAP payment during the second half of the month.

According to state leaders, people will lose about $180 per month.

The Department of Human Services is worried about families that are already struggling.

"We are concerned about the timing of this, we're concerned about the effect this is going to have," said Brandon Cwalina, Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. "Maybe they've had a child in the past year, maybe their rent has changed, maybe they have some medical expenses."

DHS is encouraging people to update their information online to see if they are eligible for more money.

Meanwhile, non-profit organizations have been preparing for these changes and expecting an increased demand.

For those who may need help, you can check out the following organizations: