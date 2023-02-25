Cuts to SNAP benefits to impact 2 million Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning in March, people who receive SNAP benefits will notice one less payment.

Those extra pandemic-era allotments from the federal government are coming to an end. The change will impact about 2 million recipients in Pennsylvania. On average, they will lose around $180 a month in payments, according to the state.

The rollback comes as consumers everywhere face inflation, rising grocery costs and higher energy bills.

Brandon Cwalina, the press secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, said, "We are concerned about the timing of this. We are concerned about the effect this is going to have."

The state DHS is now encouraging people to update their information online to see if their eligibility can be redetermined, possibly increasing their regular payments based on certain circumstances.

"Maybe they've had a child in the past year. Maybe their rent has changed. Maybe they have some medical expenses," Cwalina explained.

A representative from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said in our area, there are more than 300,000 people who will see these emergency benefits end.

"A wife and husband in Washington County, they have a 10-year-old daughter. Their actual SNAP benefits are going from $694 to $460," said Chris West, director of community connections at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Because of these changes, leaders at the food bank are expecting an increase in demand for their services, something they said they are prepared for. They also have people on standby to answer calls and questions about SNAP and other available resources.

That said, it does take a village and they could use your help too.

"We do ask for the community's help as well. We need volunteers, food donations, monetary donations that folks can make on our website," West said.