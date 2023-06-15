Statewide drought watch declared, DEP recommends voluntary water conservation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A statewide drought watch was declared for Pennsylvania, and the Department of Environmental Protection is recommending people voluntarily conserve water.

Pennsylvanians and businesses are encouraged to reduce their "nonessential water use" by 5% to 10% by doing things like running the dishwasher and washing machine less and only with full loads, turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, taking shorter showers, watering your lawn only if necessary and watering your garden less often.

"Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it's not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas," said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin in a news release.

"As a result, we're seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it'll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer."

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is also warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of the increased fire risk, saying there have already been 1,400 wildfires reported so far this year. There were about 1,000 in all of 2022.

The Pittsburgh area will have a couple of chances for rain on Friday.