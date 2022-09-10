Pennsylvania State Troopers Association hosting Krusader Kup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, state troopers and local police, fire, EMS crews, and veterans take to the ice for a good cause.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association hosts the Krusader Kup.

It's a charity hockey tournament to raise money for the family of Kamden Walker. He's a local boy battling a rare disorder that affects the nervous system and brain.

The tournament takes place tomorrow at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. It's open to the public and starts at 8 AM and ends at 1 PM.

All donations go to the Walker family.