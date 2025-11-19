Pennsylvania State Police investigating series of Somerset County arson fires

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a series of recent arson fires in Somerset County.

State Police said Tuesday that the Fire Marshal Unit from Troop A, which is based out of Greensburg, is investigating at least two fires within Addison Township that happened earlier this month.

Troopers said there was a fire at a remote cabin along Listonburg Road on November 7, which was determined to be an arson.

Investigators also determined that a fire at a vacant home on Mount Davis Road on November 16 was an arson.

Troopers said both properties are owned by the same person and the buildings were a complete loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police or submit a tip online.

Troopers said that tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.