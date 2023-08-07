Pennsylvania State Police launch body camera pilot program

CARLISLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are launching a body-worn camera initiative, starting with a pilot program before planning a statewide rollout.

State police said troopers in Carlisle will wear cameras on duty during a 60-day trial run. The station will get 18 cameras that will be shared and passed between troopers during shift changes.

"The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services," said Colonel Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner.

Paris said the cameras will also document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training.

Police said Carlisle was selected as the test location because its geographic area is representative of the communities that troopers serve and it's close to Harrisburg. When the pilot program is over, state police plan on implementing body cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations.

The department entered into a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide the cameras.