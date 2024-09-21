Pennsylvania State Police offering $5,000 reward for information to solve 1993 cold case

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information to solve a 1993 cold case.

State troopers out of the New Castle barracks continue to investigate the homicide of Julie Rae Conway.

Julie Rae Conway. KDKA-TV / Pennsylvania State Police

On Aug. 28, 1993, Conway, then 35, went shopping at the Lawrence Village Plaza in New Castle.

Conway made a purchase at a hardware store in the plaza but never returned home. Her Pontiac sedan was parked in the plaza parking lot.

On Sept. 6, 1993, Conway's body was found in a limestone quarry in Shenango Township, Lawrence County. She had been fatally shot, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to state police.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Julie Rae Conway is asked to contact the New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211 or contact PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be submitted on the PSP Tips website.

All callers can remain anonymous.