Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police offering $5,000 reward for information to solve 1993 cold case

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information to solve a 1993 cold case.

State troopers out of the New Castle barracks continue to investigate the homicide of Julie Rae Conway.

julie-rae-conway.png
Julie Rae Conway.   KDKA-TV / Pennsylvania State Police

On Aug. 28, 1993, Conway, then 35, went shopping at the Lawrence Village Plaza in New Castle. 

Conway made a purchase at a hardware store in the plaza but never returned home. Her Pontiac sedan was parked in the plaza parking lot.

On Sept. 6, 1993, Conway's body was found in a limestone quarry in Shenango Township, Lawrence County. She had been fatally shot, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to state police.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Julie Rae Conway is asked to contact the New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211 or contact PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be submitted on the PSP Tips website.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.