Pennsylvania State Police offering $5,000 reward for information to solve 1993 cold case
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information to solve a 1993 cold case.
State troopers out of the New Castle barracks continue to investigate the homicide of Julie Rae Conway.
On Aug. 28, 1993, Conway, then 35, went shopping at the Lawrence Village Plaza in New Castle.
Conway made a purchase at a hardware store in the plaza but never returned home. Her Pontiac sedan was parked in the plaza parking lot.
On Sept. 6, 1993, Conway's body was found in a limestone quarry in Shenango Township, Lawrence County. She had been fatally shot, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to state police.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Julie Rae Conway is asked to contact the New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211 or contact PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.
Tips can also be submitted on the PSP Tips website.
All callers can remain anonymous.