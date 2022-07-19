Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania seeing an increase in unpaid turnpike tolls

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past year, the amount of unpaid Pennsylvania turnpike tolls has risen by nearly 48 percent.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports - it's not that more drivers are cheating; the figure is so high because tolls have gone up - and more drivers on the road.

The percentage of drivers who aren't paying tolls remained at about 6.5 percent.

