Pennsylvania seeing an increase in unpaid turnpike tolls
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past year, the amount of unpaid Pennsylvania turnpike tolls has risen by nearly 48 percent.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports - it's not that more drivers are cheating; the figure is so high because tolls have gone up - and more drivers on the road.
The percentage of drivers who aren't paying tolls remained at about 6.5 percent.
