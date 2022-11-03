Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania representative calls for audit of professional sports teams

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A local state representative is calling for an audit of some of the professional sports teams in the Commonwealth.

According to a report from Butler Radio, Republican Representative Tim Bonner, who represents parts of Butler and Mercer counties said he wants to look into the rental payments being made by the Pirates and Phillies.

Rep. Bonner says that in 1999 the teams agreed to pay the state $25 million in rental payments every 10 years but there was a catch.

The catch, according to Bonner, was that both teams made more than $25 million in tax revenue so they didn't have to pay rent.

Right now, the Phillies are currently in the World Series, taking on the Houston Astros.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.