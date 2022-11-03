Pennsylvania representative calls for audit of professional sports teams

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A local state representative is calling for an audit of some of the professional sports teams in the Commonwealth.

According to a report from Butler Radio, Republican Representative Tim Bonner, who represents parts of Butler and Mercer counties said he wants to look into the rental payments being made by the Pirates and Phillies.

Rep. Bonner says that in 1999 the teams agreed to pay the state $25 million in rental payments every 10 years but there was a catch.

The catch, according to Bonner, was that both teams made more than $25 million in tax revenue so they didn't have to pay rent.

Right now, the Phillies are currently in the World Series, taking on the Houston Astros.