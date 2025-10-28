Pennsylvania representative Anita Kulik retiring at the end of her term next November

Pennsylvania state representative Anita Kulik has announced she'll be retiring at the end of her term next November.

Kulik, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, serves Pennsylvania's 45th district in Allegheny County, which includes Collier, Kennedy, Neville, Robinson, Stowe, Bridgeville, Carnegie, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks, and Pennsbury Village.

"My decision to retire from public service next year did not come lightly and came after long thought and discussions with my family and staff. I cannot say enough about my wonderful district office staff and Harrisburg Staff, and I am so very grateful that they will be staying with me to finish our term in 2026," Kulik said.

Kulik said she's proud of what she's been able to accomplish during her near decade of service to the people of her district and throughout Pennsylvania.

"I am especially proud of what has been accomplished for the outdoor sports women and men, as I was chosen to serve as chair of the House Game and Fisheries Committee," Kulik said.

Kulik said she looks forward to serving the remainder of her term throughout the following year and looks forward to what's coming in 2026 for the region and for all of Pennsylvania.