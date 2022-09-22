Watch CBS News
Pa. raising income threshold for food stamps

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State Human Services Dept. warns SNAP recipients of scam texts
State Human Services Dept. warns SNAP recipients of scam texts 00:42

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania is raising the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, opening the program up to over 420,000 more residents. 

The state will raise the threshold on Oct. 1, making over 174,000 households newly eligible for what's now called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Wolf administration announced Thursday. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said while SNAP is a federal program funded through the federal budget, states are in charge of eligibility and issuing benefits. 

DHS said for every meal provided by a food bank, SNAP provides nine. On average, recipients get about $63 a month. 

More information about SNAP eligibility and how to apply can be found on the department's website.

