Shapiro administration warns of potential SNAP scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shapiro administration is warning of a potential SNAP scam.

Pennsylvanians are getting texts that ask for EBT card information and claim their cards are blocked, regardless of whether they get SNAP benefits, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh said.

(Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services)

She said DHS will never send unsolicited or random calls and texts asking for information about an EBT card, SNAP, Medicaid or any other public assistance programs.

Sometimes DHS will send informational texts from the number 1-833-648-1964, but they won't include specific details about benefits, a request for specific personal information or links to unofficial sites.

Anyone who gets a suspicious text about DHS benefits is asked to call the fraud tip line at 1-844-347-8477. More information, including examples of what real texts from the DHS will look like, can be found here.