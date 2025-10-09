Police searching for suspects accused of stealing nearly $60K from Pennsylvania ATM

Police in Titusville, Pennsylvania are searching for at least two suspects accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from a credit union ATM.

Titusville Police said the theft happened at the Community Connect Federal Credit Union along East Spring Street around midnight on Sunday.

Police said they were initially called for a report of a suspicious person who was dressed in black and crouched down at the ATM.

When officers arrived to the call, the suspects from the theft had left the area a short time earlier.

Police in Titusville, Pennsylvania are searching for suspects accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from an ATM at a local credit union. Titusville PA Police Department

Police said the ATM had been tampered with and officers found around $1,000 in cash left at the scene.

At least two people are believed to have been involved in the theft, police said.

The suspects are believed to have used a scam known as "jackpotting," which involves gaining access to the inside of the ATM and using software that gives people unauthorized access to the money from inside the machine.

Police said the suspects aren't believed to be local to the Titusville area and investigators are now working with state and federal law enforcement partners on the case.

The suspects aren't likely still in the area, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department by calling 911 or 814-724-2458.