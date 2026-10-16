Pennsylvania's attorney general talks about new vape law that goes into effect Monday

Certain vape sales will be prohibited in Pennsylvania on Monday. A new law, Pennsylvania Act 57, establishes a mandatory state registry for all electronic nicotine delivery systems, making the sale of any unlisted product illegal.

KDKA-TV talked to the owner of Cool Vapes two weeks ago about the impact the business could feel from the new law. Gina Kipp said she has to remove 95% of the store's inventory as far as vapes are concerned.

When KDKA-TV's crew went to her store on McKnight Road on Friday, the store was working to sell what it had left in preparation to permanently close on Sunday. In a post on social media, the business announced that, due to Act 57, it was closing after 12 years of business.

On Friday, KDKA-TV talked to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who said the goal behind the law is to protect children. He said vapes and e-cigarettes are often marketed to attract children.

"We're going to check in and make sure that we are doing everything we can do within our power and authority to make sure that those illegal, dangerous vape products that aren't approved by the FDA and that are hurting children are no longer in these stores," Sunday said.

Any product that is not on the state directory by Monday will be prohibited from being for sale in stores.

"My heart goes out to anyone that would lose their income. At the same time, this is the law in Pennsylvania, and it's something that we have to enforce," Sunday said.

KDKA-TV asked Sunday how the state plans to monitor and enforce the law.

"We're going to work with local police departments. We're going to work with the local district attorneys. We're going to work with the Pennsylvania State Police, and everyone's going to collaboratively, in a unified fashion, investigate these cases," Sunday said.

Kipp said she is closing all three of her stores, and nine employees are now out of a job.