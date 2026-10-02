Pennsylvania vape shops face major changes as new registry law takes effect

Starting on Oct. 19, a large number of vapes will be illegal to sell in Pennsylvania.

A new law, known as Pennsylvania Act 57, establishes a mandatory state registry for all electronic nicotine delivery systems, making the sale of any unlisted product illegal.

It was signed into law in December 2025 and declared the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to be in charge of approving all vape manufacturers, brands and flavors.

"On Oct. 19, we will no longer be able to sell 95% of our inventory as far as vapes are concerned," said Gina Kipp, the owner of Cool Vapes off McKnight Road in Ross Township.

Kipp said the goal behind the ban is to keep vapes out of the hands of children, which is something she agrees with, but said the majority of her customers are those trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

"Our main demographic for Cool Vapes has always been women aged 45 to 65. That has been our absolute biggest demographic because we are a clean store. We're very educative, you know. We have a lot of really vetted products that we've all tried ourselves that we know are going to be very helpful for people that are trying to get off of cigarettes," according to Zach Scott, the IT manager at Cool Vapes. "We've always been on the top side of everything legal, and to us, I understand keeping it away from kids, but keeping it away from adults, I don't think, is the way to do that."

The current approved inventory list for vapes is limited. Kipp said they won't have much left on the shelves come Oct. 19.

"Naked 100 is the only e-juice specific brand that I've seen that has made it to the approved list," Scott said.

Scott said other products that are approved include Juul, Vuse Altos and the blu e-cigarette.

"Any of the disposables, like your Geek Vapes, your Razzes, your Lost Marys, all of that's going to be gone because of the definition of how they categorize what a vape product is," Scott said.

Any store or business that continues to sell unlisted products will face a hefty fine, according to the AG's office.

"We'd be looking at millions of dollars in fines," Scott said.

Each item confiscated will cost $1,500, the AG's office said.

"I will probably have to close my stores after 12 years," Kipp said.

Kipp is currently offering a sale on the unlisted vapes currently in her store unless the AG's office approves other vapes.

"It's a shame because we've helped so many people get off of cigarettes, and so many people do not want to go back," Kipp said.

Kipp said customers will not be able to order any unlisted vapes online either.

"That is going to be illegal also," Kipp said.

Kipp said this isn't the first problem that she's come across in the vape industry and is curious about how the state will be affected as well.

"We have a 40% wholesale tax. So, like, if I buy something for $100, I'm sending $40 every month for that item. I don't understand how Pennsylvania is going to recoup all of the funds that they're going to lose from the vape industry because I know myself how much I've given to that ... I think that went into effect in 2016, so that's a lot of money that I have given to the PA government, and I don't see how they're going to recoup that kind of money since there are so many vape shops," Kipp said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the AG's office to learn how it plans to monitor and enforce the law.

A spokesperson said more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

KDKA-TV also reached out to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, which said, "Our office has already proven that we will enforce vape shops to abide by the laws set forth, and we will continue to do so in accordance with the guidelines established by the Attorney General's Office. If we find shops or gas stations selling illegal products, we will enforce the law and prosecute accordingly."

The Fayette County District Attorney echoed that message, saying enforcement could involve periodic compliance checks or undercover operations to ensure shops are in compliance with the new law.