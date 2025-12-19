More than $22 million in "Money Match" checks mailed to 100,000 Pennsylvanians

More than $22 million in "Money Match" checks were mailed to nearly 100,000 Pennsylvanians, the treasury said.

In a news release on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Treasury said people should be on the lookout for the checks, which are part of the Pennsylvania Money Match program. Treasurer Stacy Garrity said to cash or deposit the checks "promptly."

The first Pennsylvania Money Match checks, totaling more than $1.7 million, are now on the way to Pennsylvanians' mailboxes. Pennsylvania Money Match is a new program that allows Treasury to return certain unclaimed property to rightful owners automatically, which was approved unanimously by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor last year. SC

"I want Pennsylvanians to know that this is a real check, it is real money, and it belongs to them," Garrity said in the news release. "And as always, I still encourage everyone to regularly search for unclaimed property online, as many claims will not qualify for the Money Match process."

With the mailing of the year's last batch of checks, more than $50 million will have been returned automatically to Pennsylvanians.

What are Money Match checks?

The program allows the state treasury to automatically return unclaimed property valued up to $500 owned by a single individual. Before the program was created in 2024, residents themselves had to seek out unclaimed property.

"I'm thrilled to continue this program as we work hard to get more money back to its rightful owners," Garrity said in the news release.

However, if the property has multiple owners or is valued higher than $500, Pennsylvanians still need to file a claim.

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property includes dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, rebates and insurance policies, among other things. It can also include the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

According to the state treasury, more than one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed some of the $5 billion in unclaimed property in the treasury's care, and the average value of a claim is more than $1,000.