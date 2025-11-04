Watch CBS News
Multiple workers taken to the hospital from incident inside Pennsylvania mine

Mike Darnay
Multiple workers were taken to the hospital following a late-night incident that happened inside a mine in Greene County. 

Greene County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that four or five workers were taken to the hospital following an incident that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday night at the Harvey Mine along Patterson Creek Road in Morris Township. 

Dispatchers said all of the people were taken to the hospital by ground transport and their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

Dispatchers said the incident has been turned over to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Mine Safety Bureau.

KDKA has reached out to the DEP as well as Core Natural Resources, who operate the mine

