Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for shooting, killing man with crossbow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man will spend 15 months to five years in prison for the crossbow death of a Bedford County man.

WTAJ reports Alec Rhoads of Mount Carmel was sentenced on Friday after previously pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Officials say Rhoads shot and killed 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter with a crossbow in May 2021.

According to court documents obtained by The Bedford Gazette, Rhoads was at Lingenfelter's home when he was handed a crossbow. The weapon discharged and Lingenfelter was hit in the neck, Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl said, according to The Bedford Gazette. He later died.

WTAJ says court documents show a witness told law enforcement that Rhoads made no attempt to help Lingenfelter and left the scene when 911 was called.

The TV station also reported Rhoads pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal after the original charges were dropped. When charges were refilled in 2023, Rhoads was serving time at SCI Smithfield in Huntingdon County on gun charges, the TV station reported.

Diehl, according to The Bedford Gazette, said the plea deal was discussed with the victim's family, and while they preferred a longer sentence, they "understand why we reached that settlement."

As part of the plea deal, charges of criminal homicide, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person were reportedly dropped.

In 2017, Rhoads pleaded guilty to a felony county of having a controlled substance, meaning he could not possess a gun, according to WTAJ.