Pennsylvania man charged with vandalizing Gettysburg monuments

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after the National Park Service said he vandalized monuments in Gettysburg, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Lucas J. Reisinger, 36, of Carlisle, was arrested on two felony counts of destruction of veterans' memorials, the National Park Service announced on Wednesday.

Rangers said Reisinger vandalized two monuments at Little Round Top in Gettysburg National Military Park last year.

The National Park Service said rangers received a report on Sept. 14 about a man using a knife to carve his initials into a monument. Investigators said they learned that the initials "LJR" were carved into the plaque of the 44th New York Infantry Monument and into the face of Colonel Patrick O'Rorke on the 140th New York Infantry Monument.

Rangers investigated and developed evidence that led to an indictment from a federal grand jury, and an arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the National Park Service said.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of $250,000 and up to 10 years in federal prison. The National Park Service said it will also seek full restitution, which is estimated at more than $11,000, for the damaged monuments.

The Gettysburg National Military Park encompasses nearly 6,000 acres of land, preserving the site of the Battle of Gettysburg. According to the National Park Service, the park, which is open year-round, attracts 1.8 million visitors each year. It has over 1,400 monuments and 400 cannons.