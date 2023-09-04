Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and his wife welcome their daughter Harper

Family Matters: Navigating the first few weeks of parenthood

Family Matters: Navigating the first few weeks of parenthood

Family Matters: Navigating the first few weeks of parenthood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and second lady have welcomed their daughter to the world.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis announced the birth of their daughter Harper on Sunday. He thanked the doctors, nurses and their doula for supporting Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis.

"Black women are nothing short of magical, and I know that today more than ever," Davis said in a social media post.

The Second Lady and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Harper. We are grateful for the doctors,... Posted by Lt. Governor Austin Davis on Sunday, September 3, 2023

He said they'll be spending the next few weeks caring for and bonding with their daughter.

"We will treasure this time, which is so vital for an infant and new parents. Parental leave is something every new parent should have access to," Davis said.

He also thanked Pennsylvanians for their love and support.