Pennsylvania Lottery tickets worth a combined $2.8M sold in Butler, Allegheny counties

Two Pennsylvania Lottery tickets worth a combined $2.86 million were sold in Allegheny and Butler counties over the weekend.

The two jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto tickets include one prize worth $2,360,000 in Butler County and one prize worth $500,000 sold in Allegheny County, according to an accompanying news release.

On Friday, April 18, one Match 6 Lotto jackpot-winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers drawn, 10-14-25-26-31-41, to win the Butler County prize. Freedom Market on Freedom Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Then on April 19, one Match 6 Lotto jackpot-winning ticket in Allegheny County correctly matched all six winning numbers drawn, 1-4-16-23-24-31, to win their respective prize. The Giant Eagle location on Library Road in Bethel Park will receive a $500 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at an authorized retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

In both drawings, more than 87,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes of varying amounts.

Players should always thoroughly check their tickets and claim all lower-tier prizes at an authorized retailer.