Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Butler County recently sold a $1 million-winning Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket.
Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
The Kwik Fill location at 631 West New Castle Street in Zelienople will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.