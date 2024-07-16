Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Butler County recently sold a $1 million-winning Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

The Kwik Fill location at 631 West New Castle Street in Zelienople will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.