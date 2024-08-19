$1 million-winning Pa. Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $1 million-winning All Cash scratch-off ticket was sold in Butler County recently.

The Quick Stop location along South Main Street in Butler will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

All Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Players are reminded that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.