Powerball ticket worth more than $2 million sold in Beaver County

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Beaver County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for the Dec. 13 drawing, lottery officials said on Monday.

The ticket matched all five white balls, 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58, and included the Power Play option, which doubled the prize from $1 million to $2 million before applicable withholding.

The ticket was sold at a Sheetz at 2733 Constitution Boulevard in Chippewa Township. The Sheetz location will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials remind players that winners are not known until tickets are claimed and validated. Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players are urged to sign the back of winning tickets immediately.

More than 179,100 other Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won prizes in the drawing, including more than 35,400 tickets with Power Play and more than 18,800 tickets with Double Play, according to the lottery.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over to an estimated $1.1 billion annuity, or $503.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday night. Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer.

The recent Powerball jackpot run has generated more than $82.7 million in sales in Pennsylvania, resulting in over $33.1 million to benefit older residents, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery directs all proceeds to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians, including transportation, care services, prescription assistance and senior centers. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to those programs.