Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2.2 million sold in Allegheny County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Tuesday, April 22, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 2-14-18-23-29, to win $2,244,106, according to a news release from the lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at a Sunoco on Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh. The location will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 43,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Lottery officials remind winners that a main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Players are advised to thoroughly check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.