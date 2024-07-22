Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $1 million sold in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, July 19 drawing matched all five balls to win $1 million.

The Exxon location along Maple Drive in Charleroi will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.