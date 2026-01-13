Pennsylvania is holding a rare whiskey lottery. Here's how you can enter.

A rare whiskey lottery is now open across Pennsylvania and people have a chance to get their hands on some limited edition items.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday that it is holding three separate lotteries for rare whiskeys from the Van Winkle set, from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and from E.H. Taylor.

Pennsylvanians age 21 and older can enter the lotteries online. Entries are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 16.

The lottery from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection will feature a total of 324 bottles, each priced at $149.99 for the following items:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof

The Van Winkle lottery will feature 1,062 bottles which range in price from $149.99 to $449.99 and are for the following items:

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old



Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old

The E.H. Taylor lottery will feature 48 bottles of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Limited Edition Bottled in Bond. The bottle costs $149.99.

Anyone interested in entering must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits with up-to-date billing information on file.

Once the drawing is held, those who enter will be notified if they've won and if you're selected, you'll be able to pick a Fine Wine & Good Spirits location for pickup.