Pennsylvania lawmakers trying to legalize recreational marijuana with another bipartisan bill

There's another bipartisan push to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

After legislation that would have legalized adult-use recreational cannabis stalled out in the state Senate earlier this year, on Tuesday, Reps. Emily Kinkead, a Democrat, and Abby Major, a Republican, introduced another bill.

In a press release, Kinkead says House Bill 20 would establish a "stable, well-regulated cannabis market that prioritizes public safety and public health, protects children from exposure, promotes social justice and fosters economic opportunity."

Lawmakers point to Ohio's weed tax revenue

The lawmakers pointed to Ohio, saying when it opened its recreational market, licensees perched on the Pennsylvania border to attract sales from its neighbors. In the first three months, Kinkead said Ohio collected more than $15 million in statewide tax revenue.

"By failing to legalize, Pennsylvania is sending millions in needed revenue to other states and failing to address generations of injustice done in communities as a result of the criminalization of recreational cannabis," Kinkead said in a news release. "This bipartisan legislation was crafted with considerable input from stakeholders at every level and reflects the strong support for legalization among Pennsylvanians."

Previous legislation stalls in Senate

The state House in May advanced legislation that would have allowed Pennsylvanians 21 or older to legally buy and use marijuana. Democrats voted unanimously to advance the bill over unified opposition from Republicans, who were concerned that legalization would increase marijuana usage, cause health issues and create safety problems at workplaces. The state Senate didn't take up the bill after the Law and Justice Committee voted it down 7-3.

"Representative Kinkead and I have worked diligently to craft a piece of legislation that we believe both parties can get behind using lessons learned from the other 24 states that have already done so," Major said in a news release. "Anyone who believes in personal liberty and fiscal responsibility for Pennsylvania should support the legalization of adult-use cannabis."