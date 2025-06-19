Pennsylvania lawmakers propose placing "reasonable limits" on rent increases

Two lawmakers in Pennsylvania are proposing legislation that would place "reasonable limits" on rent increases throughout the state.

With rent prices at an all-time high in Pennsylvania, Representatives Jim Prokopiak (D-Bucks County) and Nancy Guenst (D-Montgomery County) have introduced legislation that would help address the housing crisis across the state.

Under the proposed House Bill 914, excessive rent increases would be limited and aligned with the current inflation and wage growth rates, allowing people to afford their rent and not need to worry so much about giving a huge chunk of their earnings away.

Nearly half of all renters in Pennsylvania are considered rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on rent, according to the House Democratic Communications Office.

"As housing costs continue to climb, many Pennsylvanians are being priced out of their homes, and that is unacceptable," in a release. "This bill is about fairness and stability, offering a practical solution that would help ensure working families can stay in their homes and afford basic necessities," Rep. Guenst said

The Democratic House Communications Office said that the proposed legislation is similar to laws that have been implemented in states like California and Oregon and Reps. Prokopiak and Guenst are hopeful that Pennsylvania can do the same.

The proposed legislation is under consideration by the Pennsylvania House's Housing and Community Development Committee.