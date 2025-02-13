Pennsylvania 'Iron Mountain' mine drawing the attention of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency

CHERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An old limestone mine operated by 'Iron Mountain' that's located just north of Pittsburgh in Butler County is drawing the attention of Elon Musk.

The mine is located in Cherry Township and it's cool temperature and low humidity levels are supposed to provide optimal and secure conditions to preserve items.

The United States government's Office of Personnel Management uses Iron Mountain to process and store paperwork when federal workers retire and now Musk is taking aim at the facility.

Federal employee retirements are processed using paper, by hand, in an old limestone mine in Pennsylvania. 700+ mine workers operate 230 feet underground to process ~10,000 applications per month, which are stored in manila envelopes and cardboard boxes. The retirement process… pic.twitter.com/dXCTgpAWLs — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 11, 2025

"We're told that the most number of people that could retire possibly in a month is 10,000," Musk said while speaking from the White House's Oval Office earlier this week. We're like, well, why? Why is that? Well, because all the retirement paperwork is manual on paper. It's manually calculated, then written down on a piece of paper, then it goes down a mine. I'm like, what do you mean a mine? Like, yeah, there's a limestone mine where we store all the retirement paperwork."

"Then the limiting factor is the speed at which the mine shaft elevator can move determines how many people can retire from the federal government," Musk went on to say. "And the elevator breaks down and then I said sometimes and then you can't, nobody can retire. Doesn't that sound crazy? There's like 1,000 people that work on this. So I think if we can take those people and say like, you know what, instead of working in a in a mine shaft and carrying manila envelopes to, you know, boxes in a mine shaft, you could do practically anything else and you, you would add to the, the goods and services of the United States in in a more useful way."

What's in the mine?

The mine houses more than just federal paperwork and KDKA-TV has taken viewers inside the mine on several occasions in the past.

The facility also stores some of the nation's most priceless treasures and studios from Hollywood rent space to store the original master copies of classic movies.

The mine also stores millions of historical photographs, glass negatives, and original recordings from artists including Elton John. Countless businesses and organizations also use the facility to store their digital data on servers.