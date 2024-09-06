Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 6, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 1 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.

With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

Abington Heights 30, Dallas 13

Bald Eagle 49, Penns Valley 7

Bedford 10, Central Cambria 7

Belle Vernon 23, Central Valley 17

Bellwood-Antis 20, Huntingdon 14

Bentworth 35, Charleroi 28

Bermudian Springs 21, Susquehannock 14

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Allentown Central Catholic 15

Biglerville 40, Northeastern 21

Bishop McDevitt 40, Chambersburg 3

Blue Mountain 49, Jim Thorpe 0

Butler 35, Meadville 11

Carmichaels 50, Frazier 20

Catasauqua 22, Palisades 14

Cathedral Preparatory School 16, Painesville Riverside, Ohio 14

Central Bucks South 33, Upper Dublin 7

Central Bucks West 24, Souderton 0

Central Dauphin 48, Carlisle 0

Central Dauphin East 28, Cedar Cliff 27

Central Martinsburg 13, Tyrone 7

Central York 31, Delaware Valley 20

Chartiers Valley 62, Indiana 0

Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 12

Chestnut Ridge 21, Bishop McCort 14

Clairton 50, Shady Side Academy 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 49, West Branch 12

Clearfield 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Coatesville 42, Chichester 0

Columbia-Montour 42, Montrose 12

Conemaugh Township 14, United Valley 0

Conrad Weiser 41, Lebanon 0

Crestwood 55, Tunkhannock 15

Cumberland Valley 13, Altoona 0

Dallastown 35, Manheim Central 0

Danville 44, Montoursville 20

Deer Lakes 34, Derry 12

Delone Catholic High School 22, Northern Lebanon 21

Downingtown East High School 17, Spring-Ford 14

Downingtown West High School 35, Perkiomen Valley 13

DuBois 61, Bradford 7

East Pennsboro 35, Milton Hershey 13

East Stroudsburg North 26, Allentown Allen 14

Easton 51, Philadelphia Northeast 7

Edison 16, Fels 0

Eisenhower 7, Iroquois 0

Elizabethtown 7, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Ellwood City 28, Neshannock 21

Elwood City Riverside 40, Laurel 8

Emmaus 38, Reading 7

Executive 18, Central Columbia 6

Exeter 49, Pleasant Valley 0

Fairview 14, Girard 9

Fleetwood 22, Schuylkill Valley 10

Fort LeBoeuf 19, Corry 13

Franklin 22, Roxborough 8

Garden Spot 21, Ephrata 17

Gateway 22, Plum 15

Gettysburg 54, Red Land 12

Glendale 27, Juniata Valley 7

Governor Mifflin 28, Hempfield 23

Gratz 35, Archbishop Carroll 14

Greencastle Antrim 28, Middletown 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Apollo-Ridge 21

Greensburg Salem 50, Valley 14

Hamburg def. Fairfield, forfeit

Harbor Creek 49, North East 10

Haverford 50, Harriton 0

Hazleton 13, West Scranton 3

Hershey 34, Palmyra 13

Hollidaysburg 35, Allegany, Md. 0

Jeannette 34, Ligonier Valley 27

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Burgettstown 14

Jersey Shore 55, Selinsgrove 21

Lackawanna Trail 35, Berwick 0

Lake-Lehman 42, Northwest 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Cocalico 14

Lancaster Catholic 28, Eastern Lebanon County High School 22

Latrobe 42, Norwin 28

Leechburg 48, Serra Catholic 27

Lewisburg 42, Bloomsburg 10

Line Mountain 20, Juniata 18

Lower Dauphin 35, Northern York 14

Loyalsock 30, Hughesville 3

Manheim Township 45, William Penn School 0

Maplewood 27, Cochranton 16

Marple Newtown 33, Upper Darby 14

Mechanicsburg 40, Mifflin County 6

Mentor, Ohio 50, Erie McDowell 14

Meyersdale 13, North Star 8

Minersville 49, Mahanoy 19

Montgomery 55, Sayre 21

Montour 14, Trinity 7

Moshannon Valley 41, Southern Huntingdon 14

Mount Pleasant 23, Burrell 13

Mt Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 34

Mt Union 49, Curwensville 7

Nazareth Area 35, West Lawn Wilson 31

New Oxford 48, South Western 20

North Allegheny 18, Penn Hills 14

North Penn 35, Quakertown 12

North Pocono 23, Wyoming Valley West 7

North Schuylkill 31, Notre Dame (Green Pond) 29

Octorara 20, Kutztown 14, OT

Parkland 23, Northampton 14

Penn-Trafford 14, Moon 7

Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 24

Pennsbury 23, Council Rock South 15

Philadelphia Central 29, Belmont 12

Phoenixville 48, West Chester Henderson 13

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Woodland Hills 14

Pittston 55, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 51, Interboro 6

Purchase Line 38, West Shamokin 20

Radnor 7, Tennent 6

Red Lion 38, York Suburban 14

Richland 57, Westmont Hilltop 21

Ringgold 21, Yough 19

River Valley 56, Portage Area 14

Roberts 34, Great Valley 14

Saegertown 31, Lakeview 29

Salisbury 28, Wilson 0

Saucon Valley 63, Palmerton 7

Schuylkill Haven 77, Shenandoah Valley 0

Scranton Holy Cross 24, Hanover Area 20

Seneca 40, Union City 0

Shamokin 49, Shikellamy 0

Sharon 42, Slippery Rock 0

Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 21

South Fayette 13, Canon-McMillan 10

South Park 42, Keystone Oaks 6

Southern Columbia 49, Milton 7

Southern Lehigh 34, Lehighton 3

Southmoreland 49, Laurel Highlands 13

Springfield 42, Conestoga 7

Strath Haven 28, Ridley 7

Susquehanna Township 61, Boiling Springs 10

Tamaqua 24, Pottsville 21

Thomas Jefferson 34, McKeesport 31, OT

Towanda 21, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Tri-Valley 42, Pine Grove 0

Troy 43, South Williamsport 7

Uniontown 34, Carrick 0

Unionville 42, Pottstown 12

Upper St Clair 45, Franklin Regional 7

Valley View 25, Wilkes-Barre 20

Wallenpaupack 14, Honesdale 6

Warrior Run 53, Midd-West 0

Warwick 19, Cedar Crest 3

Washington 35, Union Area 6

West Perry 16, Upper Dauphin 0

West York 28, Donegal 16

Western Wayne 34, Wyoming 23

Williams Valley 34, Pottsville Nativity 31

Wilmington 21, Northern Bedford 19

Wyomissing 46, Academy of the New Church 19

York Tech 21, Columbia 19

Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 27, Farrell 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blackhawk vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd. to Sep 7th.

Freeport vs. Quaker Valley, ppd. to Sept. 7.

Hampton vs. Shaler, ppd. to Sept. 7.

New Brighton vs. Northgate, ppd. to Sept. 7.

Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/