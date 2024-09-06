Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 6, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 1 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.
With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
Abington Heights 30, Dallas 13
Bald Eagle 49, Penns Valley 7
Bedford 10, Central Cambria 7
Belle Vernon 23, Central Valley 17
Bellwood-Antis 20, Huntingdon 14
Bentworth 35, Charleroi 28
Bermudian Springs 21, Susquehannock 14
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Allentown Central Catholic 15
Biglerville 40, Northeastern 21
Bishop McDevitt 40, Chambersburg 3
Blue Mountain 49, Jim Thorpe 0
Butler 35, Meadville 11
Carmichaels 50, Frazier 20
Catasauqua 22, Palisades 14
Cathedral Preparatory School 16, Painesville Riverside, Ohio 14
Central Bucks South 33, Upper Dublin 7
Central Bucks West 24, Souderton 0
Central Dauphin 48, Carlisle 0
Central Dauphin East 28, Cedar Cliff 27
Central Martinsburg 13, Tyrone 7
Central York 31, Delaware Valley 20
Chartiers Valley 62, Indiana 0
Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 12
Chestnut Ridge 21, Bishop McCort 14
Clairton 50, Shady Side Academy 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 49, West Branch 12
Clearfield 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Coatesville 42, Chichester 0
Columbia-Montour 42, Montrose 12
Conemaugh Township 14, United Valley 0
Conrad Weiser 41, Lebanon 0
Crestwood 55, Tunkhannock 15
Cumberland Valley 13, Altoona 0
Dallastown 35, Manheim Central 0
Danville 44, Montoursville 20
Deer Lakes 34, Derry 12
Delone Catholic High School 22, Northern Lebanon 21
Downingtown East High School 17, Spring-Ford 14
Downingtown West High School 35, Perkiomen Valley 13
DuBois 61, Bradford 7
East Pennsboro 35, Milton Hershey 13
East Stroudsburg North 26, Allentown Allen 14
Easton 51, Philadelphia Northeast 7
Edison 16, Fels 0
Eisenhower 7, Iroquois 0
Elizabethtown 7, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Ellwood City 28, Neshannock 21
Elwood City Riverside 40, Laurel 8
Emmaus 38, Reading 7
Executive 18, Central Columbia 6
Exeter 49, Pleasant Valley 0
Fairview 14, Girard 9
Fleetwood 22, Schuylkill Valley 10
Fort LeBoeuf 19, Corry 13
Franklin 22, Roxborough 8
Garden Spot 21, Ephrata 17
Gateway 22, Plum 15
Gettysburg 54, Red Land 12
Glendale 27, Juniata Valley 7
Governor Mifflin 28, Hempfield 23
Gratz 35, Archbishop Carroll 14
Greencastle Antrim 28, Middletown 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 28, Apollo-Ridge 21
Greensburg Salem 50, Valley 14
Hamburg def. Fairfield, forfeit
Harbor Creek 49, North East 10
Haverford 50, Harriton 0
Hazleton 13, West Scranton 3
Hershey 34, Palmyra 13
Hollidaysburg 35, Allegany, Md. 0
Jeannette 34, Ligonier Valley 27
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Burgettstown 14
Jersey Shore 55, Selinsgrove 21
Lackawanna Trail 35, Berwick 0
Lake-Lehman 42, Northwest 6
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Cocalico 14
Lancaster Catholic 28, Eastern Lebanon County High School 22
Latrobe 42, Norwin 28
Leechburg 48, Serra Catholic 27
Lewisburg 42, Bloomsburg 10
Line Mountain 20, Juniata 18
Lower Dauphin 35, Northern York 14
Loyalsock 30, Hughesville 3
Manheim Township 45, William Penn School 0
Maplewood 27, Cochranton 16
Marple Newtown 33, Upper Darby 14
Mechanicsburg 40, Mifflin County 6
Mentor, Ohio 50, Erie McDowell 14
Meyersdale 13, North Star 8
Minersville 49, Mahanoy 19
Montgomery 55, Sayre 21
Montour 14, Trinity 7
Moshannon Valley 41, Southern Huntingdon 14
Mount Pleasant 23, Burrell 13
Mt Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 34
Mt Union 49, Curwensville 7
Nazareth Area 35, West Lawn Wilson 31
New Oxford 48, South Western 20
North Allegheny 18, Penn Hills 14
North Penn 35, Quakertown 12
North Pocono 23, Wyoming Valley West 7
North Schuylkill 31, Notre Dame (Green Pond) 29
Octorara 20, Kutztown 14, OT
Parkland 23, Northampton 14
Penn-Trafford 14, Moon 7
Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 24
Pennsbury 23, Council Rock South 15
Philadelphia Central 29, Belmont 12
Phoenixville 48, West Chester Henderson 13
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Woodland Hills 14
Pittston 55, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 51, Interboro 6
Purchase Line 38, West Shamokin 20
Radnor 7, Tennent 6
Red Lion 38, York Suburban 14
Richland 57, Westmont Hilltop 21
Ringgold 21, Yough 19
River Valley 56, Portage Area 14
Roberts 34, Great Valley 14
Saegertown 31, Lakeview 29
Salisbury 28, Wilson 0
Saucon Valley 63, Palmerton 7
Schuylkill Haven 77, Shenandoah Valley 0
Scranton Holy Cross 24, Hanover Area 20
Seneca 40, Union City 0
Shamokin 49, Shikellamy 0
Sharon 42, Slippery Rock 0
Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 21
South Fayette 13, Canon-McMillan 10
South Park 42, Keystone Oaks 6
Southern Columbia 49, Milton 7
Southern Lehigh 34, Lehighton 3
Southmoreland 49, Laurel Highlands 13
Springfield 42, Conestoga 7
Strath Haven 28, Ridley 7
Susquehanna Township 61, Boiling Springs 10
Tamaqua 24, Pottsville 21
Thomas Jefferson 34, McKeesport 31, OT
Towanda 21, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Tri-Valley 42, Pine Grove 0
Troy 43, South Williamsport 7
Uniontown 34, Carrick 0
Unionville 42, Pottstown 12
Upper St Clair 45, Franklin Regional 7
Valley View 25, Wilkes-Barre 20
Wallenpaupack 14, Honesdale 6
Warrior Run 53, Midd-West 0
Warwick 19, Cedar Crest 3
Washington 35, Union Area 6
West Perry 16, Upper Dauphin 0
West York 28, Donegal 16
Western Wayne 34, Wyoming 23
Williams Valley 34, Pottsville Nativity 31
Wilmington 21, Northern Bedford 19
Wyomissing 46, Academy of the New Church 19
York Tech 21, Columbia 19
Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 27, Farrell 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blackhawk vs. Pittsburgh North Catholic, ppd. to Sep 7th.
Freeport vs. Quaker Valley, ppd. to Sept. 7.
Hampton vs. Shaler, ppd. to Sept. 7.
New Brighton vs. Northgate, ppd. to Sept. 7.
Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/