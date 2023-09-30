Pennsylvania high school football scores: September 29, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!
Albert Gallatin def. Oakland Southern, Md., forfeit
Aliquippa 53, Ambridge 16
Annville-Cleona 41, Kutztown 40
Armstrong 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 20
Avella 32, Carlynton 28
Avonworth 38, West Mifflin 14
Bald Eagle Area 55, Bellefonte 7
Beaver Area 56, Brentwood 20
Belle Vernon 57, South Allegheny 6
Bellwood-Antis 20, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Berks Catholic 30, Conrad Weiser 26
Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Meyersdale 14
Bermudian Springs 42, Hanover 7
Berwick 35, Wyoming Valley West 7
Bethlehem Center 34, Carmichaels 20
Bethlehem Freedom 7, East Stroudsburg South 0
Biglerville 20, York County Tech 19
Bishop McCort 42, Greater Johnstown 0
Bonner-Prendergast 30, Archbishop Ryan 15
Boyertown 32, Norristown 21
Brockway 47, Smethport 0
California 58, Mapletown 0
Cambria Heights 27, Homer-Center 14
Cambridge Springs 45, Saegertown 0
Cameron County 30, Bucktail 28
Camp Hill Trinity 28, Big Spring 22
Canton 47, Wyalusing 14
Cedar Crest 36, Reading 0
Central Bucks South 50, North Penn 28
Central Martinsburg 34, Huntingdon 21
Central York 23, Dallastown 13
Chestnut Ridge 42, Central Cambria 21
Clairton 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 28
Clarion Area 50, Karns City 15
Claysburg-Kimmel 61, Southern Huntingdon 6
Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 7
Coatesville 28, Bayard Rustin High School 0
Cocalico 56, ELCO 7
Conestoga 27, Ridley 21
Conestoga Valley 56, Lebanon 6
Connellsville 28, Hampton 26
Cornell 14, Burgettstown 13
Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 14
Danville 35, Lewisburg 3
Delone 42, York Catholic 6
Dover 42, York Suburban 0
Downingtown East 42, Oxford 0
Downingtown West 28, West Chester East 0
Dunmore 46, Mid Valley 6
East Allegheny 42, Valley 12
East Pennsboro 29, Mechanicsburg 16
Eastern York 39, West York 14
Easton 21, Bethlehem Liberty 13
Edison 14, KIPP Dubois 0
Elizabeth Forward 31, Southmoreland 24
Elizabethtown 22, Daniel Boone 16
Emmaus 10, Bethlehem Catholic 0
Erie McDowell 23, Erie Cathedral Prep 13
Farrell 34, Wilmington 6
Forest Hills 42, Bedford 14
Fort Leboeuf 43, Girard 14
Franklin 35, Warren 0
Franklin Regional 45, Plum 26
Garden Spot 42, Ephrata 22
Garnet Valley 10, Lower Merion 8
Gateway 63, Hempfield Area 21
Germantown Academy 42, Peddie, N.J. 18
Gettysburg 13, Shippensburg 0
Greater Latrobe 25, Trinity 7
Greencastle Antrim 24, Northern York 14
Grove City 41, Greenville 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 55, Milton Hershey 14
Hershey 41, Red Land 0
Honesdale 48, Lakeland 7
Imani Christian Academy 35, Burrell 8
Interboro 10, Kennett 0
Jeannette 42, Riverview 22
Jefferson-Morgan 35, Bentworth 14
Jersey Shore 48, Executive Charter 14
Juniata 46, James Buchanan 16
Juniata Valley 20, Moshannon Valley 14
Keystone Oaks 41, Charleroi 14
Kiski Area 28, Indiana 7
Knoch 41, Deer Lakes 21
Lackawanna Trail 41, Old Forge 7
Lancaster Catholic 61, Hamburg 23
Lansdale Catholic 21, Archbishop Carroll 14
Leechburg 59, Frazier 8
Line Mountain 27, Newport 0
Littlestown 40, Fairfield 6
Lower Dauphin 28, Palmyra 7
Loyalsock 50, Central Columbia 10
Malvern Prep 17, Hun, N.J. 7
Manheim Central 42, Muhlenberg 0
Manheim Township 44, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Marple Newtown 48, Mastery Charter North 7
Mars 48, Highlands 15
Martin Luther King 33, Latin Charter 12
McGuffey 17, Sto-Rox 0
McKeesport 48, Ringgold 0
Mercer 24, Maplewood 13
Milton 28, Hughesville 6
Minersville 35, Pen Argyl 20
Mohawk 38, Lincoln High School 14
Montgomery 6, Northwest Area 0
Montour 48, New Castle 14
Moon 24, South Fayette 3
Mount Carmel 55, Midd-West 0
Mount Pleasant 38, Greensburg Salem 7
Mount Union 41, Glendale 0
Nanticoke Area 35, Pittston Area 28
Nazareth Area 14, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Neshaminy 17, Pennridge 7
Neshannock 35, New Brighton 7
New Oxford 14, Susquehannock 0
North Allegheny 45, Pine-Richland 10
North East 31, Erie East 0
North Hills 50, Fox Chapel 0
North Schuylkill 28, Notre Dame - Green Pond 21
Northampton 50, Allentown Allen 6
Northern Lehigh 45, Salisbury 13
Northgate 20, Shenango 13
Northwestern 19, Union City 13
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 15
Palisades 55, Panther Valley 6
Palmerton 41, Pine Grove 22
Parkland 36, Whitehall 7
Penn Cambria 39, Westmont Hilltop 0
Penn Manor 23, Hempfield 19
Penn-Trafford 56, Norwin 28
Pennsbury 16, Central Bucks East 14
Pequea Valley 13, Columbia 6
Perkiomen Valley 42, Methacton 3
Peters Township 49, Baldwin 6
Philadelphia Northeast 56, Olney Charter 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Canon-McMillan 6
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Cheltenham 13
Pocono Mountain West 28, Pleasant Valley 7
Pottsville 17, Bangor 8
Punxsutawney 25, Dubois 24
Purchase Line 38, Portage Area 27
Quaker Valley 38, Hopewell 30
Redbank Valley 50, Union 6
Richland 46, Somerset 6
Ridgway 35, Keystone 20
River Valley 40, Marion Center 16
Riverside 63, Carbondale 14
Rochester 42, Laurel 14
School of the Future 16, South Philadelphia 6
Schuylkill Haven 22, Catasauqua 13
Schuylkill Valley 7, Northern Lebanon 6
Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack 3
Selinsgrove 63, Mifflinburg 7
Seneca 18, Iroquois 6
Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0
Serra Catholic 27, Derry 12
Shady Side Academy 31, Freeport 28
Shamokin 41, Shikellamy 20
Sharon 26, Sharpsville 7
Souderton 35, Quakertown 14
South Park 35, Seton-LaSalle 28
South Side 56, Summit Academy 7
South Western 30, Red Lion 7
South Williamsport 34, Sayre Area 6
Southern Columbia 21, Montoursville 0
Springfield 49, Penncrest 7
Strath Haven 54, Radnor 7
Stroudsburg 42, East Stroudsburg North 0
Sun Valley 29, Penn Wood 6
Tamaqua 14, Jim Thorpe 7
Thomas Jefferson 56, Laurel Highlands 6
Tri-Valley 33, Shenandoah Valley 14
Troy 51, Wellsboro 7
Tunkhannock 13, Lake-Lehman 12
Twin Valley 29, Solanco 28
Tyrone 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 27
Union Area 54, Springdale 7
United Valley 14, Penns Manor 0
University, W.Va. 70, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Upper Dauphin 36, Halifax 0
Upper Dublin 17, Council Rock North 0
Upper Merion 26, Upper Perkiomen 14
Upper Moreland 19, William Tennent 0
Upper St. Clair 42, Mount Lebanon 27
Warrior Run 42, Bloomsburg 6
Washington 48, Waynesburg Central 14
West Allegheny 42, Chartiers Valley 6
West Lawn Wilson 21, Governor Mifflin 14
West Perry 72, Boiling Springs 28
West Philadelphia 34, Philadelphia Central 27
West Shamokin 42, Conemaugh Valley 6
Western Beaver 48, Freedom Area 0
Western Wayne 21, West Scranton 14
Westinghouse 30, Hollidaysburg 22
Williams Valley 36, Pottsville Nativity 28
Windber 37, Uniontown 7
Wyoming Area 35, Scranton 19
Yough 21, Ligonier Valley 0
