Pennsylvania high school football scores: September 29, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Albert Gallatin def. Oakland Southern, Md., forfeit

Aliquippa 53, Ambridge 16

Annville-Cleona 41, Kutztown 40

Armstrong 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 20

Avella 32, Carlynton 28

Avonworth 38, West Mifflin 14

Bald Eagle Area 55, Bellefonte 7

Beaver Area 56, Brentwood 20

Belle Vernon 57, South Allegheny 6

Bellwood-Antis 20, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Berks Catholic 30, Conrad Weiser 26

Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Meyersdale 14

Bermudian Springs 42, Hanover 7

Berwick 35, Wyoming Valley West 7

Bethlehem Center 34, Carmichaels 20

Bethlehem Freedom 7, East Stroudsburg South 0

Biglerville 20, York County Tech 19

Bishop McCort 42, Greater Johnstown 0

Bonner-Prendergast 30, Archbishop Ryan 15

Boyertown 32, Norristown 21

Brockway 47, Smethport 0

California 58, Mapletown 0

Cambria Heights 27, Homer-Center 14

Cambridge Springs 45, Saegertown 0

Cameron County 30, Bucktail 28

Camp Hill Trinity 28, Big Spring 22

Canton 47, Wyalusing 14

Cedar Crest 36, Reading 0

Central Bucks South 50, North Penn 28

Central Martinsburg 34, Huntingdon 21

Central York 23, Dallastown 13

Chestnut Ridge 42, Central Cambria 21

Clairton 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 28

Clarion Area 50, Karns City 15

Claysburg-Kimmel 61, Southern Huntingdon 6

Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 7

Coatesville 28, Bayard Rustin High School 0

Cocalico 56, ELCO 7

Conestoga 27, Ridley 21

Conestoga Valley 56, Lebanon 6

Connellsville 28, Hampton 26

Cornell 14, Burgettstown 13

Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 14

Danville 35, Lewisburg 3

Delone 42, York Catholic 6

Dover 42, York Suburban 0

Downingtown East 42, Oxford 0

Downingtown West 28, West Chester East 0

Dunmore 46, Mid Valley 6

East Allegheny 42, Valley 12

East Pennsboro 29, Mechanicsburg 16

Eastern York 39, West York 14

Easton 21, Bethlehem Liberty 13

Edison 14, KIPP Dubois 0

Elizabeth Forward 31, Southmoreland 24

Elizabethtown 22, Daniel Boone 16

Emmaus 10, Bethlehem Catholic 0

Erie McDowell 23, Erie Cathedral Prep 13

Farrell 34, Wilmington 6

Forest Hills 42, Bedford 14

Fort Leboeuf 43, Girard 14

Franklin 35, Warren 0

Franklin Regional 45, Plum 26

Garden Spot 42, Ephrata 22

Garnet Valley 10, Lower Merion 8

Gateway 63, Hempfield Area 21

Germantown Academy 42, Peddie, N.J. 18

Gettysburg 13, Shippensburg 0

Greater Latrobe 25, Trinity 7

Greencastle Antrim 24, Northern York 14

Grove City 41, Greenville 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 55, Milton Hershey 14

Hershey 41, Red Land 0

Honesdale 48, Lakeland 7

Imani Christian Academy 35, Burrell 8

Interboro 10, Kennett 0

Jeannette 42, Riverview 22

Jefferson-Morgan 35, Bentworth 14

Jersey Shore 48, Executive Charter 14

Juniata 46, James Buchanan 16

Juniata Valley 20, Moshannon Valley 14

Keystone Oaks 41, Charleroi 14

Kiski Area 28, Indiana 7

Knoch 41, Deer Lakes 21

Lackawanna Trail 41, Old Forge 7

Lancaster Catholic 61, Hamburg 23

Lansdale Catholic 21, Archbishop Carroll 14

Leechburg 59, Frazier 8

Line Mountain 27, Newport 0

Littlestown 40, Fairfield 6

Lower Dauphin 28, Palmyra 7

Loyalsock 50, Central Columbia 10

Malvern Prep 17, Hun, N.J. 7

Manheim Central 42, Muhlenberg 0

Manheim Township 44, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Marple Newtown 48, Mastery Charter North 7

Mars 48, Highlands 15

Martin Luther King 33, Latin Charter 12

McGuffey 17, Sto-Rox 0

McKeesport 48, Ringgold 0

Mercer 24, Maplewood 13

Milton 28, Hughesville 6

Minersville 35, Pen Argyl 20

Mohawk 38, Lincoln High School 14

Montgomery 6, Northwest Area 0

Montour 48, New Castle 14

Moon 24, South Fayette 3

Mount Carmel 55, Midd-West 0

Mount Pleasant 38, Greensburg Salem 7

Mount Union 41, Glendale 0

Nanticoke Area 35, Pittston Area 28

Nazareth Area 14, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Neshaminy 17, Pennridge 7

Neshannock 35, New Brighton 7

New Oxford 14, Susquehannock 0

North Allegheny 45, Pine-Richland 10

North East 31, Erie East 0

North Hills 50, Fox Chapel 0

North Schuylkill 28, Notre Dame - Green Pond 21

Northampton 50, Allentown Allen 6

Northern Lehigh 45, Salisbury 13

Northgate 20, Shenango 13

Northwestern 19, Union City 13

Northwestern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 15

Palisades 55, Panther Valley 6

Palmerton 41, Pine Grove 22

Parkland 36, Whitehall 7

Penn Cambria 39, Westmont Hilltop 0

Penn Manor 23, Hempfield 19

Penn-Trafford 56, Norwin 28

Pennsbury 16, Central Bucks East 14

Pequea Valley 13, Columbia 6

Perkiomen Valley 42, Methacton 3

Peters Township 49, Baldwin 6

Philadelphia Northeast 56, Olney Charter 6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Canon-McMillan 6

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Cheltenham 13

Pocono Mountain West 28, Pleasant Valley 7

Pottsville 17, Bangor 8

Punxsutawney 25, Dubois 24

Purchase Line 38, Portage Area 27

Quaker Valley 38, Hopewell 30

Redbank Valley 50, Union 6

Richland 46, Somerset 6

Ridgway 35, Keystone 20

River Valley 40, Marion Center 16

Riverside 63, Carbondale 14

Rochester 42, Laurel 14

School of the Future 16, South Philadelphia 6

Schuylkill Haven 22, Catasauqua 13

Schuylkill Valley 7, Northern Lebanon 6

Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack 3

Selinsgrove 63, Mifflinburg 7

Seneca 18, Iroquois 6

Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0

Serra Catholic 27, Derry 12

Shady Side Academy 31, Freeport 28

Shamokin 41, Shikellamy 20

Sharon 26, Sharpsville 7

Souderton 35, Quakertown 14

South Park 35, Seton-LaSalle 28

South Side 56, Summit Academy 7

South Western 30, Red Lion 7

South Williamsport 34, Sayre Area 6

Southern Columbia 21, Montoursville 0

Springfield 49, Penncrest 7

Strath Haven 54, Radnor 7

Stroudsburg 42, East Stroudsburg North 0

Sun Valley 29, Penn Wood 6

Tamaqua 14, Jim Thorpe 7

Thomas Jefferson 56, Laurel Highlands 6

Tri-Valley 33, Shenandoah Valley 14

Troy 51, Wellsboro 7

Tunkhannock 13, Lake-Lehman 12

Twin Valley 29, Solanco 28

Tyrone 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 27

Union Area 54, Springdale 7

United Valley 14, Penns Manor 0

University, W.Va. 70, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Upper Dauphin 36, Halifax 0

Upper Dublin 17, Council Rock North 0

Upper Merion 26, Upper Perkiomen 14

Upper Moreland 19, William Tennent 0

Upper St. Clair 42, Mount Lebanon 27

Warrior Run 42, Bloomsburg 6

Washington 48, Waynesburg Central 14

West Allegheny 42, Chartiers Valley 6

West Lawn Wilson 21, Governor Mifflin 14

West Perry 72, Boiling Springs 28

West Philadelphia 34, Philadelphia Central 27

West Shamokin 42, Conemaugh Valley 6

Western Beaver 48, Freedom Area 0

Western Wayne 21, West Scranton 14

Westinghouse 30, Hollidaysburg 22

Williams Valley 36, Pottsville Nativity 28

Windber 37, Uniontown 7

Wyoming Area 35, Scranton 19

Yough 21, Ligonier Valley 0