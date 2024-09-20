Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 20, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 4 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.
With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
Abington Heights 21, North Pocono 3
Ambridge 27, Greensburg Salem 10
Annville-Cleona 43, Columbia 0
Avonworth 50, Hopewell 19
Bald Eagle 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Bayard Rustin High School 38, Kennett 3
Bentworth 45, Bethlehem Center 32
Bermudian Springs 32, Delone Catholic High School 10
Bethel Park 49, Trinity 7
Bethlehem Freedom 56, Allentown Allen 16
Bethlehem Liberty 42, Allentown Dieruff 0
Biglerville def. Fairfield, forfeit
Bishop McDevitt 56, Carlisle 7
Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 25
Blue Mountain 49, Bangor 7
Bonner & Prendergast 39, Haverford School 14
Brockway 27, Kane Area 14
California 40, Avella 0
Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14
Canon-McMillan 17, Mt Lebanon 14, OT
Central Bucks South 22, Central Bucks West 17
Central Dauphin East 34, Altoona 0
Central York 44, South Western 0
Chartiers-Houston 19, Burgettstown 11
Clairton 60, Frazier 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 34, Curwensville 28
Clear Spring, Md. 30, Everett 6
Coatesville 42, West Chester East 7
Cocalico 10, Warwick 7
Conemaugh Township 16, Portage Area 14
Conrad Weiser 38, Manheim Central 3
Crestwood 55, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Cumberland Valley 10, Central Dauphin 7
Dallas 30, Pittston 22
Dallastown 69, Northeastern 16
Danville 49, Milton 0
Dematha, Md. 49, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 12
Derry 21, Indiana 0
Downingtown East High School 31, Great Valley 6
Downingtown West High School 40, Avon Grove 19
DuBois 41, Brookville 7
Dunmore 7, Carbondale 6
East Pennsboro 49, Boiling Springs 13
East Stroudsburg South 54, Pleasant Valley 14
Eisenhower 27, Cochranton 0
Ellwood CIty 43, Freedom 3
Elwood City Riverside 20, New Brighton 13
Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 21
Exeter 55, Lebanon 0
Fort Cherry 35, Monessen 14
Fort LeBoeuf 21, Grove City 17
Frankford 8, Academy at Palumbo 0
Franklin Regional 36, Gateway 34
Freeport 42, Burrell 0
Greenville 49, Mercer 13
Hamburg 34, Kutztown 25
Harrisburg 28, Cedar Cliff 20
Hazleton 34, Wyoming Valley West 7
Hollidaysburg 37, Mifflinburg 29
Hughesville 57, Midd-West 0
Imani 12, Highlands 10
Jefferson-Morgan 21, Carmichaels 6
Jersey Shore 63, Shikellamy 13
Juniata 35, Camp Hill 7
Keystone Oaks 14, Charleroi 7
La Salle 48, Episcopal 3
Lackawanna Trail 26, Mid Valley 14
Lancaster Catholic 30, Berks Catholic 28
Latrobe 14, Armstrong 0
Laurel 23, Rochester 12
Laurel Highlands 21, Mount Pleasant 20, OT
Leechburg 35, Jeannette 13
Lewisburg 24, Warrior Run 0
Lincoln 47, Imhotep 6
Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin 32
Littlestown 21, York Tech 6
Loyalsock 20, Bloomsburg 13
Malvern Prep 13, Salesianum, Del. 3
Manheim Township 38, Hempfield 0
Martins Ferry, Ohio 49, Brownsville 0
Mechanicsburg 48, Gettysburg 20
Mercyhurst 26, Harbor Creek 20
Middletown 14, West Perry 9
Montgomery 19, Canton 16
Montour 31, Mars 14
Morgantown, W.Va. 21, Connellsville 7
Moshannon Valley 18, Mt Union 6
Mt Carmel 41, Montoursville 17
New Oxford 41, York Suburban 6
North Penn 31, Pennridge 0
North Schuylkill 50, Jim Thorpe 7
North Star 44, Windber 8
Northampton 41, Whitehall 10
Northern Bedford 20, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14
Northern Lebanon 14, Donegal 12
Northern Lehigh 51, Palmerton 14
Northern York 34, Red Land 14
Northwestern Lehigh 42, Lehighton 7
Notre Dame (Green Pond) 63, Catasauqua 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Ligonier Valley 7
Overbrook 18, Fels 0
Palisades 21, Pen Argyl 20
Parkland 31, Nazareth Area 6
Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0
Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski 7
Penncrest 35, Lower Merion 0
Pennsbury 17, Central Bucks East 14
Peters Township 38, West Allegheny 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Hempfield Area 0
Port Allegany 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 20
Pottsgrove 46, Upper Perkiomen 14
Pottsville Nativity 60, Panther Valley 0
Punxsutawney 27, Karns City 14
Quakertown 35, Souderton 34
Richland 21, Forest Hills 13
River Valley 63, Homer-Center 0
Saucon Valley 55, Wilson 7
Selinsgrove 21, Williamsport 20
Seneca 20, Girard 14
Shamokin 76, Central Mountain 0
Sharpsville 35, Slippery Rock 7
Shippensburg 42, Mifflin County 13
Smethport 46, Bucktail 20
South Fayette 27, Belle Vernon 14
South Philadelphia 43, Franklin 20
Southern Lehigh 34, Pottsville 25
Southmoreland 32, Ringgold 15
Spring-Ford 42, Norristown 3
Springfield 36, Ridley 6
Springfield Montco 35, Lower Moreland 0
Strath Haven 35, Garnet Valley 14
Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain East 0
Susquehannock 35, Dover 14
Tamaqua 49, Salisbury 7
Thomas Jefferson 35, West Mifflin 7
Titusville 56, Warren 0
Troy 56, Towanda 13
Twin Valley 49, Octorara 7
Upper Dublin 24, Council Rock South 7
Upper St Clair 31, McKeesport 14
Valley View 36, Honesdale 20
Wellsboro 40, Cowanesque Valley 8
West Lawn Wilson 14, Cedar Crest 7
West York 35, Kennard-Dale 14
Western Wayne 52, Old Forge 14
Westinghouse 28, Butler 17
Wilkes-Barre 35, West Scranton 2
Williams Valley 42, Tri-Valley 7
Wyoming 54, Tunkhannock 13
Wyomissing 49, Eastern Lebanon County High School 14