Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 20, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 4 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.

With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

Abington Heights 21, North Pocono 3

Ambridge 27, Greensburg Salem 10

Annville-Cleona 43, Columbia 0

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 19

Bald Eagle 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Bayard Rustin High School 38, Kennett 3

Bentworth 45, Bethlehem Center 32

Bermudian Springs 32, Delone Catholic High School 10

Bethel Park 49, Trinity 7

Bethlehem Freedom 56, Allentown Allen 16

Bethlehem Liberty 42, Allentown Dieruff 0

Biglerville def. Fairfield, forfeit

Bishop McDevitt 56, Carlisle 7

Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 25

Blue Mountain 49, Bangor 7

Bonner & Prendergast 39, Haverford School 14

Brockway 27, Kane Area 14

California 40, Avella 0

Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14

Canon-McMillan 17, Mt Lebanon 14, OT

Central Bucks South 22, Central Bucks West 17

Central Dauphin East 34, Altoona 0

Central York 44, South Western 0

Chartiers-Houston 19, Burgettstown 11

Clairton 60, Frazier 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 34, Curwensville 28

Clear Spring, Md. 30, Everett 6

Coatesville 42, West Chester East 7

Cocalico 10, Warwick 7

Conemaugh Township 16, Portage Area 14

Conrad Weiser 38, Manheim Central 3

Crestwood 55, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Cumberland Valley 10, Central Dauphin 7

Dallas 30, Pittston 22

Dallastown 69, Northeastern 16

Danville 49, Milton 0

Dematha, Md. 49, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 12

Derry 21, Indiana 0

Downingtown East High School 31, Great Valley 6

Downingtown West High School 40, Avon Grove 19

DuBois 41, Brookville 7

Dunmore 7, Carbondale 6

East Pennsboro 49, Boiling Springs 13

East Stroudsburg South 54, Pleasant Valley 14

Eisenhower 27, Cochranton 0

Ellwood CIty 43, Freedom 3

Elwood City Riverside 20, New Brighton 13

Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 21

Exeter 55, Lebanon 0

Fort Cherry 35, Monessen 14

Fort LeBoeuf 21, Grove City 17

Frankford 8, Academy at Palumbo 0

Franklin Regional 36, Gateway 34

Freeport 42, Burrell 0

Greenville 49, Mercer 13

Hamburg 34, Kutztown 25

Harrisburg 28, Cedar Cliff 20

Hazleton 34, Wyoming Valley West 7

Hollidaysburg 37, Mifflinburg 29

Hughesville 57, Midd-West 0

Imani 12, Highlands 10

Jefferson-Morgan 21, Carmichaels 6

Jersey Shore 63, Shikellamy 13

Juniata 35, Camp Hill 7

Keystone Oaks 14, Charleroi 7

La Salle 48, Episcopal 3

Lackawanna Trail 26, Mid Valley 14

Lancaster Catholic 30, Berks Catholic 28

Latrobe 14, Armstrong 0

Laurel 23, Rochester 12

Laurel Highlands 21, Mount Pleasant 20, OT

Leechburg 35, Jeannette 13

Lewisburg 24, Warrior Run 0

Lincoln 47, Imhotep 6

Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin 32

Littlestown 21, York Tech 6

Loyalsock 20, Bloomsburg 13

Malvern Prep 13, Salesianum, Del. 3

Manheim Township 38, Hempfield 0

Martins Ferry, Ohio 49, Brownsville 0

Mechanicsburg 48, Gettysburg 20

Mercyhurst 26, Harbor Creek 20

Middletown 14, West Perry 9

Montgomery 19, Canton 16

Montour 31, Mars 14

Morgantown, W.Va. 21, Connellsville 7

Moshannon Valley 18, Mt Union 6

Mt Carmel 41, Montoursville 17

New Oxford 41, York Suburban 6

North Penn 31, Pennridge 0

North Schuylkill 50, Jim Thorpe 7

North Star 44, Windber 8

Northampton 41, Whitehall 10

Northern Bedford 20, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14

Northern Lebanon 14, Donegal 12

Northern Lehigh 51, Palmerton 14

Northern York 34, Red Land 14

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Lehighton 7

Notre Dame (Green Pond) 63, Catasauqua 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Ligonier Valley 7

Overbrook 18, Fels 0

Palisades 21, Pen Argyl 20

Parkland 31, Nazareth Area 6

Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0

Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski 7

Penncrest 35, Lower Merion 0

Pennsbury 17, Central Bucks East 14

Peters Township 38, West Allegheny 0

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Hempfield Area 0

Port Allegany 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 20

Pottsgrove 46, Upper Perkiomen 14

Pottsville Nativity 60, Panther Valley 0

Punxsutawney 27, Karns City 14

Quakertown 35, Souderton 34

Richland 21, Forest Hills 13

River Valley 63, Homer-Center 0

Saucon Valley 55, Wilson 7

Selinsgrove 21, Williamsport 20

Seneca 20, Girard 14

Shamokin 76, Central Mountain 0

Sharpsville 35, Slippery Rock 7

Shippensburg 42, Mifflin County 13

Smethport 46, Bucktail 20

South Fayette 27, Belle Vernon 14

South Philadelphia 43, Franklin 20

Southern Lehigh 34, Pottsville 25

Southmoreland 32, Ringgold 15

Spring-Ford 42, Norristown 3

Springfield 36, Ridley 6

Springfield Montco 35, Lower Moreland 0

Strath Haven 35, Garnet Valley 14

Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain East 0

Susquehannock 35, Dover 14

Tamaqua 49, Salisbury 7

Thomas Jefferson 35, West Mifflin 7

Titusville 56, Warren 0

Troy 56, Towanda 13

Twin Valley 49, Octorara 7

Upper Dublin 24, Council Rock South 7

Upper St Clair 31, McKeesport 14

Valley View 36, Honesdale 20

Wellsboro 40, Cowanesque Valley 8

West Lawn Wilson 14, Cedar Crest 7

West York 35, Kennard-Dale 14

Western Wayne 52, Old Forge 14

Westinghouse 28, Butler 17

Wilkes-Barre 35, West Scranton 2

Williams Valley 42, Tri-Valley 7

Wyoming 54, Tunkhannock 13

Wyomissing 49, Eastern Lebanon County High School 14