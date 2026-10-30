Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 30, 2026
Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. It's the final week of the regular season in the WPIAL, and Aliquippa hosted Hopewell in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.
Week 10 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Annville-Cleona 56, Schuylkill Valley 21
Apollo-Ridge 43, Ligonier Valley 35
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 19, Archbishop Carroll 15
Belle Vernon 29, Elizabeth-Forward 28
Berks Catholic 30, Lancaster Catholic 14
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 17
Big Spring 35, Littlestown 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Richland 7
Bloomsburg 54, Northwest 7
Brockway 55, Maplewood 0
Burgettstown 41, Bentworth 14
California 22, Bethlehem Center 20
Cambria Heights 49, West Shamokin 6
Carbondale 28, Old Forge 13
Cathedral Prep 41, Meadville 7
Central Bucks South 21, Pennridge 14
Central Cambria 13, Bellwood-Antis 0
Central Dauphin 21, Central Dauphin East 13
Central Martinsburg 28, Penn Cambria 25
Central Valley 41, Mars 21
Charleroi 50, Brownsville 13
Chartiers Valley 56, Albert Gallatin 19
Clairton 42, Jeannette 0
Columbia 40, Pequea Valley 0
Conemaugh Township 42, Conemaugh Valley 6
Corry 55, Harbor Creek 49
Council Rock South 49, Council Rock North 14
Derry 48, Greensburg Salem 21
Downingtown East High School 42, Kennett 16
Downingtown West High School 48, Avon Grove 14
Dunmore 53, Lakeland (PA) 6
Easton 37, Nazareth Area 29
Exeter 23, Conestoga Valley 13
Fort LeBoeuf 27, North East 0
Garden Spot 48, Governor Mifflin 17
Girard 41, Iroquois 21
Great Valley 45, West Chester East 35
Greenville 43, Freedom 0
Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 10
Hanover Area 28, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21
Hollidaysburg 51, DuBois 14
Homer-Center 34, Portage Area 7
Honesdale 52, Riverside 0
Interboro 27, Executive 22
Jersey Shore 53, Central Mountain 27
Jim Thorpe 26, Palmerton 10
Karns City 25, Oil City 12
Kiski 28, Indiana 12
La Salle College High School 13, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 12
Lackawanna Trail 35, Montrose 0
Lake-Lehman 28, Tunkhannock 0
Lehighton 17, Northern Lehigh 7
Line Mountain 35, Newport 7
Lower Dauphin 42, Hershey 21
Marion Center 53, Penns Manor 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 0
Mercyhurst 66, Conneaut 21
Mid Valley 30, Western Wayne 14
Middletown 40, Greencastle Antrim 33
Mifflin County 16, Gettysburg 0
Mifflinburg 22, Lewisburg 14
Minersville 43, Pottsville Nativity 8
Montoursville 49, Loyalsock 14
Moshannon Valley 13, Berlin-Brothersvalley 12
Mount Carmel Area High School 23, Shamokin 7
Mount Union High School 42, Windber 14
Muncy 31, Hughesville 6
North Allegheny 22, Norwin 21
North Penn 62, Abington 14
North Pocono 56, West Scranton 18
Northeastern 43, Eastern York 14
Northgate 7, Cornell 0
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Catasauqua 12
Parkland 38, Emmaus 10
Penn-Trafford 52, Greater Latrobe High School 28
Philipsburg-Osceola 36, Bedford 22
Pine-Richland 49, Plum 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 38, Highlands 17
Pope John Paul II 28, Pottsgrove 21
Port Allegany 45, St. Marys 21
Pottsville 42, Hazleton 13
Reynolds 35, Northwestern 6
River Valley 40, Northern Cambria 25
Rochester 26, South Side 14
Saegertown 21, Eisenhower 0
Saucon Valley 47, Palisades 7
Schuylkill Haven 24, Marian Catholic High School 7
Seneca 47, Franklin 6
Shenandoah Valley 21, Mahanoy 12
Shenango 21, Laurel 19
Solanco 45, Fleetwood 13
South Williamsport 49, Central Columbia 14
Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 19
Spring Grove 24, South Western 23
Spring-Ford 42, Upper Perkiomen 21
Steelton-Highspire 49, Upper Dauphin 36
Tamaqua 35, Pine Grove 0
Thomas Jefferson 28, Peters Township 6
Towanda 50, Wyalusing 0
Twin Valley 28, Cocalico 9
Tyrone 38, Greater Johnstown High School 12
Union Area 53, Summit Academy 0
Union City 27, Mercer 0
Uniontown 22, Laurel Highlands 7
Wallenpaupack Area High School 27, Valley View 13
Warren 55, Bradford 28
Washington 35, Fort Cherry 14
Waynesburg Central 55, Valley 8
Wellsboro 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0
West Mifflin 53, Yough 0
West Philadelphia 26, Academy at Palumbo 0
West York 47, Dover 6
Westmont Hilltop 21, Clearfield 20
Whitehall 35, Allentown Central Catholic 21
Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 21
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 43, Lancaster McCaskey 12
Wyoming 28, Pittston 20
Wyoming Valley West 17, Crestwood 16
York Catholic 14, Delone Catholic High School 7