Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 30, 2026

Friday night football in Pennsylvania is back for another week. It's the final week of the regular season in the WPIAL, and Aliquippa hosted Hopewell in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Week 10 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Annville-Cleona 56, Schuylkill Valley 21

Apollo-Ridge 43, Ligonier Valley 35

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 19, Archbishop Carroll 15

Belle Vernon 29, Elizabeth-Forward 28

Berks Catholic 30, Lancaster Catholic 14

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 17

Big Spring 35, Littlestown 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Richland 7

Bloomsburg 54, Northwest 7

Brockway 55, Maplewood 0

Burgettstown 41, Bentworth 14

California 22, Bethlehem Center 20

Cambria Heights 49, West Shamokin 6

Carbondale 28, Old Forge 13

Cathedral Prep 41, Meadville 7

Central Bucks South 21, Pennridge 14

Central Cambria 13, Bellwood-Antis 0

Central Dauphin 21, Central Dauphin East 13

Central Martinsburg 28, Penn Cambria 25

Central Valley 41, Mars 21

Charleroi 50, Brownsville 13

Chartiers Valley 56, Albert Gallatin 19

Clairton 42, Jeannette 0

Columbia 40, Pequea Valley 0

Conemaugh Township 42, Conemaugh Valley 6

Corry 55, Harbor Creek 49

Council Rock South 49, Council Rock North 14

Derry 48, Greensburg Salem 21

Downingtown East High School 42, Kennett 16

Downingtown West High School 48, Avon Grove 14

Dunmore 53, Lakeland (PA) 6

Easton 37, Nazareth Area 29

Exeter 23, Conestoga Valley 13

Fort LeBoeuf 27, North East 0

Garden Spot 48, Governor Mifflin 17

Girard 41, Iroquois 21

Great Valley 45, West Chester East 35

Greenville 43, Freedom 0

Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 10

Hanover Area 28, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21

Hollidaysburg 51, DuBois 14

Homer-Center 34, Portage Area 7

Honesdale 52, Riverside 0

Interboro 27, Executive 22

Jersey Shore 53, Central Mountain 27

Jim Thorpe 26, Palmerton 10

Karns City 25, Oil City 12

Kiski 28, Indiana 12

La Salle College High School 13, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 12

Lackawanna Trail 35, Montrose 0

Lake-Lehman 28, Tunkhannock 0

Lehighton 17, Northern Lehigh 7

Line Mountain 35, Newport 7

Lower Dauphin 42, Hershey 21

Marion Center 53, Penns Manor 0

Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 0

Mercyhurst 66, Conneaut 21

Mid Valley 30, Western Wayne 14

Middletown 40, Greencastle Antrim 33

Mifflin County 16, Gettysburg 0

Mifflinburg 22, Lewisburg 14

Minersville 43, Pottsville Nativity 8

Montoursville 49, Loyalsock 14

Moshannon Valley 13, Berlin-Brothersvalley 12

Mount Carmel Area High School 23, Shamokin 7

Mount Union High School 42, Windber 14

Muncy 31, Hughesville 6

North Allegheny 22, Norwin 21

North Penn 62, Abington 14

North Pocono 56, West Scranton 18

Northeastern 43, Eastern York 14

Northgate 7, Cornell 0

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Catasauqua 12

Parkland 38, Emmaus 10

Penn-Trafford 52, Greater Latrobe High School 28

Philipsburg-Osceola 36, Bedford 22

Pine-Richland 49, Plum 21

Pittsburgh North Catholic 38, Highlands 17

Pope John Paul II 28, Pottsgrove 21

Port Allegany 45, St. Marys 21

Pottsville 42, Hazleton 13

Reynolds 35, Northwestern 6

River Valley 40, Northern Cambria 25

Rochester 26, South Side 14

Saegertown 21, Eisenhower 0

Saucon Valley 47, Palisades 7

Schuylkill Haven 24, Marian Catholic High School 7

Seneca 47, Franklin 6

Shenandoah Valley 21, Mahanoy 12

Shenango 21, Laurel 19

Solanco 45, Fleetwood 13

South Williamsport 49, Central Columbia 14

Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 19

Spring Grove 24, South Western 23

Spring-Ford 42, Upper Perkiomen 21

Steelton-Highspire 49, Upper Dauphin 36

Tamaqua 35, Pine Grove 0

Thomas Jefferson 28, Peters Township 6

Towanda 50, Wyalusing 0

Twin Valley 28, Cocalico 9

Tyrone 38, Greater Johnstown High School 12

Union Area 53, Summit Academy 0

Union City 27, Mercer 0

Uniontown 22, Laurel Highlands 7

Wallenpaupack Area High School 27, Valley View 13

Warren 55, Bradford 28

Washington 35, Fort Cherry 14

Waynesburg Central 55, Valley 8

Wellsboro 41, North Penn-Mansfield 0

West Mifflin 53, Yough 0

West Philadelphia 26, Academy at Palumbo 0

West York 47, Dover 6

Westmont Hilltop 21, Clearfield 20

Whitehall 35, Allentown Central Catholic 21

Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 21

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 43, Lancaster McCaskey 12

Wyoming 28, Pittston 20

Wyoming Valley West 17, Crestwood 16

York Catholic 14, Delone Catholic High School 7