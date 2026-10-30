How to watch tonight's Hopewell vs. Aliquippa WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's the final week of the regular season in the WPIAL and Aliquippa hosts Hopewell tonight in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

Aliquippa (6-2) and Hopewell (8-1) sit tied atop the Western Hills standings in the WPIAL's Class 3A with the conference title up for grabs tonight.

With four straight wins heading into tonight's game, Aliquippa's losses this season were against New Castle and Seton LaSalle, both in September.

Hopewell's only loss this season came in September against Propel Braddock Hills.

Quarterback James Armstrong, who committed to Penn State earlier this year, ranks fourth in the WPIAL with 1m830 yards and has thrown for 27 touchdowns passes. He's also rushed for 594 yards on the ground.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Heinz Field at Carl Aschman Stadium.