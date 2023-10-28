Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 27, 2023
Abraham Lincoln 65, Palumbo 6
Aliquippa 27, Central Valley 17
Annville-Cleona 24, Northern Lebanon 0
Apollo-Ridge 37, Burrell 33
Athens 42, Sayre Area 14
Avonworth 49, Quaker Valley 0
Bald Eagle Area 46, Penn Cambria 0
Bangor 14, Pen Argyl 0
Belle Vernon 49, Elizabeth Forward 28
Bellwood-Antis 40, Greater Johnstown 6
Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Moshannon Valley 13
Berwick 39, Hazleton Area 34
Bishop Shanahan 13, Chichester 7
Blackhawk 20, New Castle 14
Bloomsburg 34, Central Columbia 28, OT
Blue Mountain 37, Schuylkill Haven 14
Brockway 42, Cameron County 14
California 61, Bentworth 0
Cambridge Springs 20, Union City 0
Canon-McMillan 41, Mount Lebanon 28
Catasauqua 35, Salisbury 14
Cedar Cliff 54, Milton Hershey 18
Central Bucks South 42, Pennridge 14
Central Bucks West 24, Central Bucks East 7
Central Dauphin East 44, Carlisle 24
Central Martinsburg 43, Richland 15
Central York 37, York 6
Cheltenham 39, Wissahickon 12
Clairton 60, Jeannette 14
Clarion Area 35, Redbank Valley 14
Clearfield 44, Chestnut Ridge 33
Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 7
Cocalico 24, Conrad Weiser 14
Conemaugh Valley 50, Homer-Center 29
Conwell Egan 29, Archbishop Carroll 0
Cornell 40, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 9
Council Rock South 55, Council Rock North 14
Cumberland Valley 33, Altoona 20
Curwensville 36, Tussey Mountain 28
Dallastown 27, Red Lion 25
Danville 52, Executive Charter 20
Deer Lakes 35, Freeport 0
Delone 49, Fairfield 18
Derry 35, Ligonier Valley 15
Donegal 26, Octorara 7
Downingtown East 35, Downingtown West 7
Dunmore 42, West Scranton 19
ELCO 34, Berks Catholic 21
East Pennsboro 38, Waynesboro 12
East Stroudsburg South 34, East Stroudsburg North 6
Eisenhower 21, Girard 14
Fairview 43, Northwestern 6
Fleetwood 45, Daniel Boone 0
Forest Hills 31, Tyrone 29
Fort Leboeuf 43, Sharpsville 7
Franklin 21, Lakeview 17
Freedom Area 20, New Brighton 12
Garden Spot 38, Solanco 13
Garnet Valley 35, Upper Darby 8
General McLane 48, Warren 7
Governor Mifflin 19, Warwick 14
Greater Latrobe 42, Butler 7
Greencastle Antrim 21, Shippensburg 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 7
Greensburg Salem 44, South Allegheny 20
Harrisburg 47, Central Dauphin 21
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 61, Lower Dauphin 10
Hempfield 46, Reading 7
Hershey 21, Palmyra 13
Hollidaysburg 44, Dubois 23
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Carmichaels 14
Jersey Shore 62, Central Mountain 0
Karns City 34, Mount Union 19
Keystone Oaks 36, Brentwood 0
Kiski Area 42, Armstrong 34
Knoch 40, Valley 0
Kutztown 36, Pequea Valley 20
La Salle 43, Father Judge 13
Lackawanna Trail 46, Susquehanna 0
Lancaster Catholic 35, Schuylkill Valley 14
Laurel 22, Shenango 7
Lewisburg 35, Mifflinburg 0
Lincoln High School 41, Elwood City Riverside 0
Line Mountain 35, Upper Dauphin 0
Littlestown 35, Bermudian Springs 32
Loyalsock 50, Montoursville 21
Mahanoy Area 35, Shenandoah Valley 17
Manheim Central 42, Exeter 14
Manheim Township 49, West Lawn Wilson 34
Marian Catholic 20, Pine Grove 7
Marion Center 27, West Shamokin 0
Marple Newtown 28, Penncrest 7
Mars 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14
McKeesport 28, Thomas Jefferson 7
Mechanicsburg 32, Northern York 18
Mid Valley 28, Lakeland 17
Minersville 42, Pottsville Nativity 12
Montour 49, West Allegheny 17
Moon 42, Baldwin 16
Mount Carmel 46, Shamokin 13
Muncy 28, Hughesville 22
Nanticoke Area 54, Hanover Area 0
Nazareth Area 40, Easton 0
Neshannock 13, Mohawk 7
New Oxford 29, Eastern York 8
North East 51, Reynolds 19
North Penn 35, Abington 18
North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wellsboro 6
North Pocono 27, Crestwood 10
North Schuylkill 37, Pottsville 21
North Star 49, West Branch 35
Northern Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 11
Northwestern Lehigh 42, Southern Lehigh 14
Norwin 47, Hempfield Area 21
Old Forge 33, Carbondale 10
Owen J Roberts 34, Pottsgrove 7
Palmerton 47, Northern Lehigh 13
Parkland 41, Emmaus 17
Penn Hills 26, Woodland Hills 21
Penn Manor 38, Lancaster McCaskey 18
Penn Wood 46, Interboro 21
Penn-Trafford 27, Franklin Regional 14
Penns Manor 22, Purchase Line 19
Pennsbury 28, Neshaminy 24
Philadelphia George Washington 29, Philadelphia Central 20
Plum 49, Indiana 7
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Upper Moreland 7
Pope John Paul II 28, Spring-Ford 27
Punxsutawney 33, Union 0
Quakertown 21, Upper Dublin 17
River Valley 41, Portage Area 6
Saegertown 28, Iroquois 24
Saucon Valley 27, Palisades 7
School of the Future 14, Latin Charter 8
Scranton 35, Wallenpaupack 14
Selinsgrove 49, Midd-West 0
Seneca 42, Maplewood 22
Shaler 47, Fox Chapel 13
Souderton 49, Bensalem 14
South Side 33, Rochester 7
South Western 35, Spring Grove 25
South Williamsport 46, Northwest Area 22
Southmoreland 40, Mount Pleasant 3
Springfield 63, Radnor 14
St. Francis, N.Y. 34, Erie McDowell 31
State College 21, Chambersburg 14
Steel Valley 54, Serra Catholic 14
Stroudsburg 31, Pleasant Valley 7
Susquenita 18, Juniata 7
Tamaqua 35, Panther Valley 7
Titusville 28, Corry 21
Troy 52, Canton 0
United Valley 48, Conemaugh Township 7
Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 21
Washington 13, McGuffey 7
West Chester East 7, West Chester Henderson 0
West Mifflin 35, South Park 0
West Philadelphia 22, Mastery Charter North 3
Western Wayne 35, Honesdale 20
Whitehall 45, Northampton 44
Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Wyoming Valley West 0
Williams Valley 49, Tri-Valley 14
Williamsport 33, Tunkhannock 0
Windber 56, Juniata Valley 0
Wyalusing 15, Towanda 14
Wyoming Area 35, Pittston Area 14
Wyomissing 18, Lampeter-Strasburg 13
York Suburban 49, Northeastern 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hickory vs. Meadville, ccd.
