Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 27, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Abraham Lincoln 65, Palumbo 6

Aliquippa 27, Central Valley 17

Annville-Cleona 24, Northern Lebanon 0

Apollo-Ridge 37, Burrell 33

Athens 42, Sayre Area 14

Avonworth 49, Quaker Valley 0

Bald Eagle Area 46, Penn Cambria 0

Bangor 14, Pen Argyl 0

Belle Vernon 49, Elizabeth Forward 28

Bellwood-Antis 40, Greater Johnstown 6

Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Moshannon Valley 13

Berwick 39, Hazleton Area 34

Bishop Shanahan 13, Chichester 7

Blackhawk 20, New Castle 14

Bloomsburg 34, Central Columbia 28, OT

Blue Mountain 37, Schuylkill Haven 14

Brockway 42, Cameron County 14

California 61, Bentworth 0

Cambridge Springs 20, Union City 0

Canon-McMillan 41, Mount Lebanon 28

Catasauqua 35, Salisbury 14

Cedar Cliff 54, Milton Hershey 18

Central Bucks South 42, Pennridge 14

Central Bucks West 24, Central Bucks East 7

Central Dauphin East 44, Carlisle 24

Central Martinsburg 43, Richland 15

Central York 37, York 6

Cheltenham 39, Wissahickon 12

Clairton 60, Jeannette 14

Clarion Area 35, Redbank Valley 14

Clearfield 44, Chestnut Ridge 33

Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 7

Cocalico 24, Conrad Weiser 14

Conemaugh Valley 50, Homer-Center 29

Conwell Egan 29, Archbishop Carroll 0

Cornell 40, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 9

Council Rock South 55, Council Rock North 14

Cumberland Valley 33, Altoona 20

Curwensville 36, Tussey Mountain 28

Dallastown 27, Red Lion 25

Danville 52, Executive Charter 20

Deer Lakes 35, Freeport 0

Delone 49, Fairfield 18

Derry 35, Ligonier Valley 15

Donegal 26, Octorara 7

Downingtown East 35, Downingtown West 7

Dunmore 42, West Scranton 19

ELCO 34, Berks Catholic 21

East Pennsboro 38, Waynesboro 12

East Stroudsburg South 34, East Stroudsburg North 6

Eisenhower 21, Girard 14

Fairview 43, Northwestern 6

Fleetwood 45, Daniel Boone 0

Forest Hills 31, Tyrone 29

Fort Leboeuf 43, Sharpsville 7

Franklin 21, Lakeview 17

Freedom Area 20, New Brighton 12

Garden Spot 38, Solanco 13

Garnet Valley 35, Upper Darby 8

General McLane 48, Warren 7

Governor Mifflin 19, Warwick 14

Greater Latrobe 42, Butler 7

Greencastle Antrim 21, Shippensburg 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 7

Greensburg Salem 44, South Allegheny 20

Harrisburg 47, Central Dauphin 21

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 61, Lower Dauphin 10

Hempfield 46, Reading 7

Hershey 21, Palmyra 13

Hollidaysburg 44, Dubois 23

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Carmichaels 14

Jersey Shore 62, Central Mountain 0

Karns City 34, Mount Union 19

Keystone Oaks 36, Brentwood 0

Kiski Area 42, Armstrong 34

Knoch 40, Valley 0

Kutztown 36, Pequea Valley 20

La Salle 43, Father Judge 13

Lackawanna Trail 46, Susquehanna 0

Lancaster Catholic 35, Schuylkill Valley 14

Laurel 22, Shenango 7

Lewisburg 35, Mifflinburg 0

Lincoln High School 41, Elwood City Riverside 0

Line Mountain 35, Upper Dauphin 0

Littlestown 35, Bermudian Springs 32

Loyalsock 50, Montoursville 21

Mahanoy Area 35, Shenandoah Valley 17

Manheim Central 42, Exeter 14

Manheim Township 49, West Lawn Wilson 34

Marian Catholic 20, Pine Grove 7

Marion Center 27, West Shamokin 0

Marple Newtown 28, Penncrest 7

Mars 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14

McKeesport 28, Thomas Jefferson 7

Mechanicsburg 32, Northern York 18

Mid Valley 28, Lakeland 17

Minersville 42, Pottsville Nativity 12

Montour 49, West Allegheny 17

Moon 42, Baldwin 16

Mount Carmel 46, Shamokin 13

Muncy 28, Hughesville 22

Nanticoke Area 54, Hanover Area 0

Nazareth Area 40, Easton 0

Neshannock 13, Mohawk 7

New Oxford 29, Eastern York 8

North East 51, Reynolds 19

North Penn 35, Abington 18

North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wellsboro 6

North Pocono 27, Crestwood 10

North Schuylkill 37, Pottsville 21

North Star 49, West Branch 35

Northern Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 11

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Southern Lehigh 14

Norwin 47, Hempfield Area 21

Old Forge 33, Carbondale 10

Owen J Roberts 34, Pottsgrove 7

Palmerton 47, Northern Lehigh 13

Parkland 41, Emmaus 17

Penn Hills 26, Woodland Hills 21

Penn Manor 38, Lancaster McCaskey 18

Penn Wood 46, Interboro 21

Penn-Trafford 27, Franklin Regional 14

Penns Manor 22, Purchase Line 19

Pennsbury 28, Neshaminy 24

Philadelphia George Washington 29, Philadelphia Central 20

Plum 49, Indiana 7

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Upper Moreland 7

Pope John Paul II 28, Spring-Ford 27

Punxsutawney 33, Union 0

Quakertown 21, Upper Dublin 17

River Valley 41, Portage Area 6

Saegertown 28, Iroquois 24

Saucon Valley 27, Palisades 7

School of the Future 14, Latin Charter 8

Scranton 35, Wallenpaupack 14

Selinsgrove 49, Midd-West 0

Seneca 42, Maplewood 22

Shaler 47, Fox Chapel 13

Souderton 49, Bensalem 14

South Side 33, Rochester 7

South Western 35, Spring Grove 25

South Williamsport 46, Northwest Area 22

Southmoreland 40, Mount Pleasant 3

Springfield 63, Radnor 14

St. Francis, N.Y. 34, Erie McDowell 31

State College 21, Chambersburg 14

Steel Valley 54, Serra Catholic 14

Stroudsburg 31, Pleasant Valley 7

Susquenita 18, Juniata 7

Tamaqua 35, Panther Valley 7

Titusville 28, Corry 21

Troy 52, Canton 0

United Valley 48, Conemaugh Township 7

Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 21

Washington 13, McGuffey 7

West Chester East 7, West Chester Henderson 0

West Mifflin 35, South Park 0

West Philadelphia 22, Mastery Charter North 3

Western Wayne 35, Honesdale 20

Whitehall 45, Northampton 44

Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Wyoming Valley West 0

Williams Valley 49, Tri-Valley 14

Williamsport 33, Tunkhannock 0

Windber 56, Juniata Valley 0

Wyalusing 15, Towanda 14

Wyoming Area 35, Pittston Area 14

Wyomissing 18, Lampeter-Strasburg 13

York Suburban 49, Northeastern 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hickory vs. Meadville, ccd.