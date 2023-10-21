Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 20, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Altoona 28, Carlisle 19

Avonworth 35, Seton-LaSalle 20

Bald Eagle Area 42, Bellwood-Antis 0

Beaver Falls 36, Freedom Area 0

Bedford 17, Greater Johnstown 0

Belle Vernon 49, Southmoreland 7

Bellefonte 14, Huntingdon 13

Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, North Star 6

Bermudian Springs 28, York County Tech 0

Bethlehem Freedom 25, Emmaus 19

Big Spring 42, Upper Dauphin 14

Bishop Canevin 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7

Blue Mountain 12, Bangor 7

Boiling Springs 6, Middletown 5

Bonner-Prendergast 14, Conwell Egan 7

Burgettstown 28, Avella 6

California 62, Bethlehem Center 6

Cambria Heights 41, Conemaugh Valley 16

Cameron County 38, Otto-Eldred 8

Catasauqua 42, Palisades 7

Cedar Cliff 41, Red Land 7

Cedar Crest 49, Hempfield 28

Central Bucks West 40, Central Bucks South 29

Central Columbia 28, Athens 14

Central Martinsburg 27, Clearfield 21

Central Mountain 42, Midd-West 0

Central Valley 29, West Allegheny 20

Cocalico 42, Berks Catholic 14

Cochranton 14, Maplewood 13

Columbia 25, Kutztown 8

Conestoga Valley 34, Exeter 27

Corry 14, Fort Leboeuf 7

Coudersport 48, Bucktail 20

Cumberland Valley 17, State College 10

Dallas 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Dallastown 28, Spring Grove 21

Danville 28, Hollidaysburg 21

Delaware Valley 40, Scranton 0

Delone 49, Hanover 7

Derry 29, Burrell 22

Dubois 36, Moniteau 0

Dunmore 47, Honesdale 21

ELCO 12, Donegal 0

Eastern York 21, York Suburban 0

Elizabeth Forward 48, Greensburg Salem 13

Ephrata 59, Muhlenberg 0

Episcopal Academy 31, Penn Charter 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 38, Erie 8

Erie McDowell 52, Butler 12

Forest Hills 53, Somerset 13

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 0

Fort Hill, Md. 49, New Oxford 21

Franklin 27, Conneaut Area 14

Freeport 27, Valley 0

Garnet Valley 26, Marple Newtown 21

Gateway 48, Norwin 20

General McLane 49, Girard 14

Glendale 30, Curwensville 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Riverview 14

Grove City 58, Wilmington 28

Halifax 46, Newport 22

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Mifflin County 0

Hatboro-Horsham 21, Council Rock North 7

Imani Christian Academy 31, Ligonier Valley 0

Jeannette 49, Springdale 12

Jersey Shore 63, Brashear 0

Juniata Valley 41, Southern Huntingdon 0

Keystone Oaks 21, Washington 14

Kiski Area 39, Fox Chapel 8

Lakeview 37, Reynolds 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Conrad Weiser 0

Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0

Laurel 30, Summit Academy 6

Laurel Highlands 21, Ringgold 19

Leechburg 27, Shenango 26

Line Mountain 40, Juniata 30

Linsly, W.Va. 27, Trinity 3

Littlestown 49, Biglerville 14

Manheim Township 59, Penn Manor 0

Martin Luther King 34, West Philadelphia 20

McGuffey 31, South Park 14

McKeesport 42, Greater Latrobe 14

Mechanicsburg 34, Greencastle Antrim 22

Mid Valley 22, West Scranton 7

Milton 14, Canton 7

Mohawk 31, Western Beaver 21

Montour 45, Blackhawk 13

Mount Carmel 69, Shikellamy 13

Mount Union 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Muncy 40, Northwest Area 8

Nazareth Area 17, Bethlehem Catholic 14

Neshannock 42, Lincoln High School 14

New Castle 27, Ambridge 17

North Allegheny 48, Penn-Trafford 14

North Hills 16, Franklin Regional 14

North Penn 17, Pennridge 16

North Schuylkill 48, Salisbury 0

Northern Bedford 35, Windber 6

Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 0

Northern York 63, Gettysburg 42

Notre Dame - Green Pond 56, Pine Grove 6

Olney Charter def. Abraham Lincoln, forfeit

Owen J Roberts 42, Methacton 7

Palmerton 34, Tamaqua 14

Palumbo 20, Edison 6

Parkland 34, Easton 20

Pen Argyl 13, Panther Valley 0

Penn Cambria 41, Bishop McCort 14

Penn Hills 14, Shaler 0

Penncrest 7, Conestoga 6

Penns Manor 22, Portage Area 0

Pennsbury 41, Abington 12

Perkiomen Valley 35, Boyertown 7

Peters Township 23, Canon-McMillan 10

Philadelphia Central 12, Frankford 6

Philadelphia George Washington 44, Roxborough 12

Pine-Richland 28, Woodland Hills 0

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Seneca Valley 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Indiana 6

Pleasant Valley 21, Pocono Mountain East 0

Plum 38, Hempfield Area 20

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 28

Pottsgrove 42, Upper Perkiomen 21

Pottstown 38, Upper Merion 19

Quakertown 49, Harry S. Truman 0

Red Lion 61, Northeastern 24

Richland 28, Chestnut Ridge 10

Riverside 45, Old Forge 7

Rochester 42, Northgate 8

Saegertown 48, Kennedy Catholic 0

Saucon Valley 14, Lehighton 13

Schuylkill Haven 35, Minersville 28

Schuylkill Valley 14, Annville-Cleona 13

Selinsgrove 35, Montoursville 7

Shamokin 28, Nanticoke Area 14

Sharon 41, Greenville 0

Shippensburg 27, Waynesboro 0

Souderton 31, Upper Dublin 6

South Side 49, Union Area 15

South Western 35, York 8

South Williamsport 28, Hughesville 12

Southern Columbia 34, Wyoming Area 7

Southern Lehigh 48, Pottsville 0

Sto-Rox 18, Waynesburg Central 13

Stroudsburg 42, Allentown Allen 0

Susquenita 48, James Buchanan 6

Thomas Jefferson 61, Connellsville 0

Towanda 55, Tunkhannock 7

Tri-Valley 16, Marian Catholic 6

Troy 44, Loyalsock 7

Twin Valley 54, Daniel Boone 7

Tyrone 35, Penns Valley 7

Uniontown 14, Petersburg, W.Va. 6

Unionville 16, West Chester Henderson 14

Upper Darby 24, Springfield 7

Valley View 31, Wallenpaupack 16

Warwick 53, Lebanon 6

West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 12

West Greene 31, Jefferson-Morgan 16

West Lawn Wilson 47, Lancaster McCaskey 20

West Perry 19, Camp Hill 16

Western Wayne 41, Lakeland 14

Westinghouse 42, Taylor Allderdice 18

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 49, Harbor Creek 20

Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0

Wyalusing 37, North Penn-Mansfield 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/