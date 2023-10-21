Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 20, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:
Altoona 28, Carlisle 19
Avonworth 35, Seton-LaSalle 20
Bald Eagle Area 42, Bellwood-Antis 0
Beaver Falls 36, Freedom Area 0
Bedford 17, Greater Johnstown 0
Belle Vernon 49, Southmoreland 7
Bellefonte 14, Huntingdon 13
Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, North Star 6
Bermudian Springs 28, York County Tech 0
Bethlehem Freedom 25, Emmaus 19
Big Spring 42, Upper Dauphin 14
Bishop Canevin 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7
Blue Mountain 12, Bangor 7
Boiling Springs 6, Middletown 5
Bonner-Prendergast 14, Conwell Egan 7
Burgettstown 28, Avella 6
California 62, Bethlehem Center 6
Cambria Heights 41, Conemaugh Valley 16
Cameron County 38, Otto-Eldred 8
Catasauqua 42, Palisades 7
Cedar Cliff 41, Red Land 7
Cedar Crest 49, Hempfield 28
Central Bucks West 40, Central Bucks South 29
Central Columbia 28, Athens 14
Central Martinsburg 27, Clearfield 21
Central Mountain 42, Midd-West 0
Central Valley 29, West Allegheny 20
Cocalico 42, Berks Catholic 14
Cochranton 14, Maplewood 13
Columbia 25, Kutztown 8
Conestoga Valley 34, Exeter 27
Corry 14, Fort Leboeuf 7
Coudersport 48, Bucktail 20
Cumberland Valley 17, State College 10
Dallas 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Dallastown 28, Spring Grove 21
Danville 28, Hollidaysburg 21
Delaware Valley 40, Scranton 0
Delone 49, Hanover 7
Derry 29, Burrell 22
Dubois 36, Moniteau 0
Dunmore 47, Honesdale 21
ELCO 12, Donegal 0
Eastern York 21, York Suburban 0
Elizabeth Forward 48, Greensburg Salem 13
Ephrata 59, Muhlenberg 0
Episcopal Academy 31, Penn Charter 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 38, Erie 8
Erie McDowell 52, Butler 12
Forest Hills 53, Somerset 13
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 0
Fort Hill, Md. 49, New Oxford 21
Franklin 27, Conneaut Area 14
Freeport 27, Valley 0
Garnet Valley 26, Marple Newtown 21
Gateway 48, Norwin 20
General McLane 49, Girard 14
Glendale 30, Curwensville 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Riverview 14
Grove City 58, Wilmington 28
Halifax 46, Newport 22
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Mifflin County 0
Hatboro-Horsham 21, Council Rock North 7
Imani Christian Academy 31, Ligonier Valley 0
Jeannette 49, Springdale 12
Jersey Shore 63, Brashear 0
Juniata Valley 41, Southern Huntingdon 0
Keystone Oaks 21, Washington 14
Kiski Area 39, Fox Chapel 8
Lakeview 37, Reynolds 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Conrad Weiser 0
Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0
Laurel 30, Summit Academy 6
Laurel Highlands 21, Ringgold 19
Leechburg 27, Shenango 26
Line Mountain 40, Juniata 30
Linsly, W.Va. 27, Trinity 3
Littlestown 49, Biglerville 14
Manheim Township 59, Penn Manor 0
Martin Luther King 34, West Philadelphia 20
McGuffey 31, South Park 14
McKeesport 42, Greater Latrobe 14
Mechanicsburg 34, Greencastle Antrim 22
Mid Valley 22, West Scranton 7
Milton 14, Canton 7
Mohawk 31, Western Beaver 21
Montour 45, Blackhawk 13
Mount Carmel 69, Shikellamy 13
Mount Union 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Muncy 40, Northwest Area 8
Nazareth Area 17, Bethlehem Catholic 14
Neshannock 42, Lincoln High School 14
New Castle 27, Ambridge 17
North Allegheny 48, Penn-Trafford 14
North Hills 16, Franklin Regional 14
North Penn 17, Pennridge 16
North Schuylkill 48, Salisbury 0
Northern Bedford 35, Windber 6
Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 0
Northern York 63, Gettysburg 42
Notre Dame - Green Pond 56, Pine Grove 6
Olney Charter def. Abraham Lincoln, forfeit
Owen J Roberts 42, Methacton 7
Palmerton 34, Tamaqua 14
Palumbo 20, Edison 6
Parkland 34, Easton 20
Pen Argyl 13, Panther Valley 0
Penn Cambria 41, Bishop McCort 14
Penn Hills 14, Shaler 0
Penncrest 7, Conestoga 6
Penns Manor 22, Portage Area 0
Pennsbury 41, Abington 12
Perkiomen Valley 35, Boyertown 7
Peters Township 23, Canon-McMillan 10
Philadelphia Central 12, Frankford 6
Philadelphia George Washington 44, Roxborough 12
Pine-Richland 28, Woodland Hills 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Seneca Valley 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Indiana 6
Pleasant Valley 21, Pocono Mountain East 0
Plum 38, Hempfield Area 20
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 28
Pottsgrove 42, Upper Perkiomen 21
Pottstown 38, Upper Merion 19
Quakertown 49, Harry S. Truman 0
Red Lion 61, Northeastern 24
Richland 28, Chestnut Ridge 10
Riverside 45, Old Forge 7
Rochester 42, Northgate 8
Saegertown 48, Kennedy Catholic 0
Saucon Valley 14, Lehighton 13
Schuylkill Haven 35, Minersville 28
Schuylkill Valley 14, Annville-Cleona 13
Selinsgrove 35, Montoursville 7
Shamokin 28, Nanticoke Area 14
Sharon 41, Greenville 0
Shippensburg 27, Waynesboro 0
Souderton 31, Upper Dublin 6
South Side 49, Union Area 15
South Western 35, York 8
South Williamsport 28, Hughesville 12
Southern Columbia 34, Wyoming Area 7
Southern Lehigh 48, Pottsville 0
Sto-Rox 18, Waynesburg Central 13
Stroudsburg 42, Allentown Allen 0
Susquenita 48, James Buchanan 6
Thomas Jefferson 61, Connellsville 0
Towanda 55, Tunkhannock 7
Tri-Valley 16, Marian Catholic 6
Troy 44, Loyalsock 7
Twin Valley 54, Daniel Boone 7
Tyrone 35, Penns Valley 7
Uniontown 14, Petersburg, W.Va. 6
Unionville 16, West Chester Henderson 14
Upper Darby 24, Springfield 7
Valley View 31, Wallenpaupack 16
Warwick 53, Lebanon 6
West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 12
West Greene 31, Jefferson-Morgan 16
West Lawn Wilson 47, Lancaster McCaskey 20
West Perry 19, Camp Hill 16
Western Wayne 41, Lakeland 14
Westinghouse 42, Taylor Allderdice 18
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 49, Harbor Creek 20
Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0
Wyalusing 37, North Penn-Mansfield 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
for more features.