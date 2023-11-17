Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 17, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

PIAA State Playoffs

Class 1A

Third Round

Lackawanna Trail 40, Minersville 0

South Side 28, Clairton 12

Class 2A

Third Round

Dunmore 41, Williams Valley 21

Southern Columbia 14, Troy 0

Class 3A

Semifinal

Northwestern Lehigh 58, Palmerton 8

Class 4A

Semifinal

Juniata 21, Meadville 7

Class 5A

Third Round

Cocalico 31, Cedar Cliff 13

Ephrata 47, Hershey 7

Strath Haven 14, Springfield 12