Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 17, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA State Playoffs
Class 1A
Third Round
Lackawanna Trail 40, Minersville 0
South Side 28, Clairton 12
Class 2A
Third Round
Dunmore 41, Williams Valley 21
Southern Columbia 14, Troy 0
Class 3A
Semifinal
Northwestern Lehigh 58, Palmerton 8
Class 4A
Semifinal
Juniata 21, Meadville 7
Class 5A
Third Round
Cocalico 31, Cedar Cliff 13
Ephrata 47, Hershey 7
Strath Haven 14, Springfield 12
