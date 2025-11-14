Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 14, 2025

The high school football playoffs in Pennsylvania enter another week, as teams battle for state supremacy.

With each passing week of the playoffs, the stakes are raised and teams are fighting for postseason glory.

Week 12 of the 2025 high school football season features plenty of must-see playoff games. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.

Week 12 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Bishop McDevitt 42, Exeter 0

Solanco 43, New Oxford 12

PIAA playoff scores

First Round

Class 1A

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Juniata Valley 6

Laurel 24, Fort Cherry 14

Port Allegany 41, Redbank Valley 19

Westinghouse 44, Meyersdale 0

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 42, Troy 0

Steelton-Highspire 52, Chestnut Ridge 20

Williams Valley 34, Schuylkill Haven 31

Class 3A

Avonworth 44, Pittsburgh North Catholic 24

Camp Hill Trinity 17, Berks Catholic 0

Imani 48, Central Valley 0

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 14

Penn Cambria 27, Brockway 0

Scranton Prep 28, Mifflinburg 21

Sharon 20, Hickory 17

Class 4A

North Pocono 40, Bishop Shanahan 36

Oil City 47, Punxsutawney 14

Shamokin 42, Bellefonte 13

Class 5A

Springfield 26, Strath Haven 10

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 49, Whitehall 7

Class 6A

Central York 42, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 7

Easton 42, Parkland 17

North Penn 35, Neshaminy 7