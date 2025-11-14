Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 14, 2025
The high school football playoffs in Pennsylvania enter another week, as teams battle for state supremacy.
With each passing week of the playoffs, the stakes are raised and teams are fighting for postseason glory.
Week 12 of the 2025 high school football season features plenty of must-see playoff games. This story will be updated with the latest scores as they come in on Friday.
Week 12 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Bishop McDevitt 42, Exeter 0
Solanco 43, New Oxford 12
PIAA playoff scores
First Round
Class 1A
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Juniata Valley 6
Laurel 24, Fort Cherry 14
Port Allegany 41, Redbank Valley 19
Westinghouse 44, Meyersdale 0
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 42, Troy 0
Steelton-Highspire 52, Chestnut Ridge 20
Williams Valley 34, Schuylkill Haven 31
Class 3A
Avonworth 44, Pittsburgh North Catholic 24
Camp Hill Trinity 17, Berks Catholic 0
Imani 48, Central Valley 0
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 14
Penn Cambria 27, Brockway 0
Scranton Prep 28, Mifflinburg 21
Sharon 20, Hickory 17
Class 4A
North Pocono 40, Bishop Shanahan 36
Oil City 47, Punxsutawney 14
Shamokin 42, Bellefonte 13
Class 5A
Springfield 26, Strath Haven 10
The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 49, Whitehall 7
Class 6A
Central York 42, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 7
Easton 42, Parkland 17
North Penn 35, Neshaminy 7