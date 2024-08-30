Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 30, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 1 of Pennsylvania high school football is here. 

With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season. 

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

Clairton 43, Serra Catholic 0

Latrobe 32, Plum 18

North Hills 13, Seneca Valley 6

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

