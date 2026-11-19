The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on social media on Thursday that the person wanted for illegal hunting and trespassing in Wilkinsburg has turned himself in.

"Thanks to awareness through social media shares, comments, and overall public response, the suspect turned himself in and admitted to the violations," their post on Facebook read.

Pennsylvania game wardens are investigating illegal deer hunting after surveillance video captured an individual walking through someone's yard with a crossbow. Operation Game Thief / Pennsylvania Game Commission

On November 6, along Lindsay Road, surveillance video captured a person hunting a white-tailed deer in the front yard of a home.

"There are a couple of concerns there," explained game warden Sgt. April Whitsell to KDKA-TV on Wednesday. "The reason we took up the investigation is the safety concern. We obviously have safety zones that we have to be aware of when it comes to hunting with archery equipment; that safety zone is 50 yards."

The suspect is now receiving multiple citations for the unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer, safety zone violations, using a motorized vehicle to locate game, and tagging violations.

The Game Commission thanked those who spread the word, helping them identify the suspect.

"Thank you for being a conservation hero and helping to protect Pennsylvania's wildlife and resources by reporting and sharing incidents like this," the post continued.

"We have our laws and regulations in place, obviously, to manage our wildlife populations, but also for safety," said Sgt. Whitsell. "We take any type of incident such as this we do pursue very seriously would like to ensure whatever happened is fully prosecuted."