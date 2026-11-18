Pennsylvania game wardens are investigating what they called illegal deer hunting that happened in Wilkinsburg earlier this month.

In a post on the Operation Game Thief page on Facebook, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said that game wardens are seeking information as part of their investigation into illegal hunting along Lindsay Road.

The Game Commission said that the investigation surrounds illegal hunting of a white-tailed deer in the front yard of someone's home that happened on Friday, Nov. 6.

"The state game warden's investigation suggests that residential security footage recorded an individual walking through the front yard of a residence with a crossbow while pursuing a deer," the post said.

Pennsylvania game wardens are investigating illegal deer hunting after surveillance video captured an individual walking through someone's yard with a crossbow. Operation Game Thief / Pennsylvania Game Commission

Photos of the individual and the truck were included in the post.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to the Game Commission either by calling 1-833-PGC-HUNT or submitting information online.

"Thank you in advance for your assistance in helping to protect Pennsylvania wildlife!" the post said.